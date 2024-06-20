GREASE Comes to TheaterWorks in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheaterWorks will kick off their 2024-25 Mainstage season with GREASE, running July 12 through July 28, 2024.

Head back to 1950's Rydell High with this beloved musical and sing along as the gang experiences the friendships, romances and adventures of high school. A cool-kid cast joins a rockin’ artistic team of Chanel Bragg (Director), Cydney Trent (Choreographer) and Ken Goodenberger (Music Director).

“You dig?” TheaterWorks will host a “Sock Hop” night before the 7:30pm performance on July 20 where patrons are encouraged to attend dressed in vintage 1950s attire to enjoy a bash before the. show. This evening begins at 6pm and features prizes for “best dressed” guy and gal, a special themed cocktail, exclusive merchandise, classic cars on the plaza for photo-ops and more surprises.

“The magic of Grease lies in its universality. I anticipate our audiences will bring their own personal connections to the material—whether they've watched the iconic movie, performed the show in high school, or belted out 'Summer Nights' at a local karaoke joint. My job as the director is to honor these diverse expectations while reimagining the material in a fresh and authentic way. It's a privilege to showcase the Valley's most promising talent while telling a story of romance, rebellion, community, and above all, joy,” says Director Chanel Bragg.

TheaterWorks welcomes back previous cast members to this production including the mother-daughter pair of Tennille Rivera (Ms. Lynch) and Tawny Audi (Marty) who have appeared together in many previous TheaterWorks productions including The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Something Rotten. This will likely be the last production where they will appear together as Audi, a recent ASU graduate, is moving to New York City to pursue professional theater goals.

First time TheaterWorks cast member Beaux Mali (Sandy) is beginning their senior year at Arizona State University as a double major in Social Justice & Human Rights and Music Theater Performance. Justin Carey (Danny) is also joining a TheaterWorks production for the first time and just graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Music Theatre Performance at Arizona State University.

C.W. McMillin Executive Director Chris Hamby says, “Grease is a high energy launch to our 24-25 season. TheaterWorks has curated an abundance of talent to bring this crowd-pleasing production to our stage."

Get with it! The musical GREASE follows Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking "Pink Ladies" in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical. Head "greaser" Danny and new (good) girl Sandy try to relive the high romance of their "Summer Nights" as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as "Greased Lightnin'," "It's Raining on Prom Night," "Alone at the Drive-In Movie" recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation. An eight-year run on Broadway and two subsequent revivals, along with innumerable school and community productions place GREASE among the world's most popular musicals.

Cast:

Sandy: Beaux Mali

Danny: Justin Carey

Rizzo: Kendal Turpin

Kenickie: Jared Barbee

Frenchy: Theresa Kellar

Doody : Logan Holmes

Jan: Tabitha Meythaler

Roger: Arjun Paramore Jr.

Marty: Tawny Audi

Sonny: Oakley Rinehart

Patty: Nickela Rooney

Eugene: Zach Athanasakis

ChaCha: Emma Victoria Clark

Miss Lynch: Tennille Rivera

Johnny Casino: Nicholas Wilshire

Vince Fontaine, Ensemble: jack monson

Teen Angel, Ensemble: Connor Dunning

Ensemble, Dance Captain: Emily Andersen

Ensemble: Grace Noelle, Chelsea Carll, Kristen Chua, Callista Walker, Shane Aycock, Max Mendoza, Anthony Piunno, Theo Sosnowski, Balen Fisher

For more information and tickets, visit Theaterworks.org. Single tickets are on sale now and range in price from $43 to $49. Ticket flex packages, which offer the best seating options and best price for Mainstage shows are on sale now. The Mainstage Flex 6 package is $240 and patrons can choose 6 seats to any Mainstage production with a minimum of usage for 2 productions. The Mainstage Flex 12 seat package is $456 and must be used for at least 3 performances.

The Theater Works Box Office can be reached at 623.815.7930 Monday - Friday 10am to 4pm. Theater Works is located at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts (10580 N 83rd Drive, Peoria).

The Constance W. McMillin Trust is the presenting sponsor for GREASE. Dan Kammrath is the producing sponsor. Season sponsors are Thom and Shelley Gyder.

