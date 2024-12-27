Fountain Hills Theater Presents Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fountain Hills Theater's production of the Broadway musical, Disney's The Little Mermaid opens January 31st and runs through February 16th, 2025.

With an enchanting blend of beloved characters, dazzling costumes and unforgettable musical numbers, you're invited under the sea as curious mermaid Ariel makes a perilous pact with the sea witch Ursula to become human - but there's a catch. She must win the heart of the charming Prince Eric within three days, or she will belong to Ursula forever.

Disney's The Little Mermaid is directed and choreographed by Gin Selfridge and musically directed by Seikai Ishizuka. Disney's The Little Mermaid is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theater International and is rated G.

Disney's The Little Mermaid will play Jan. 31 – Feb. 16, 2025. All performances take place at Fountain Hills Theater on the Mainstage, located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. Reservations: (480) 837-9661 x3 or visit fhtaz.org. Individual tickets are $40.00 for adults and $18.00 for youth 17 and under. Veteran, Active Duty, Senior and Group rates available.

