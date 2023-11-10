Fountain Hills Theater Announces The Opening Of NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL!

Nuncrackers will make you laugh and maybe tug at your heartstrings. It's the perfect way to ensure your holiday season is merry and bright.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

Fountain Hills Theater Announces The Opening Of NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL! Fountain Hills Theater presents Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical.

Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical is the first "TV Special" taped by the sisters in their convent basement studio for Cable Access. It stars the nuns you love - plus Father Virgil. It features all new songs including: Twelve Days Prior to Christmas, Santa Ain't Comin' To Our House, We Three Kings of Orient Are Us, and It's Better to Give Than to Receive. This show is filled with "Nunsense" humor, some of your favorite carols, a "Secret Santa," and an uproarious take on Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Ballet. Nuncrackers will make you laugh and maybe tug at your heartstrings. It's the perfect way to ensure your holiday season is merry and bright.

The Nunsense musicals originated as a line of greeting cards featuring a nun offering tart quips with a clerical slant, the cards caught on so quickly that author Dan Goggin decided to expand the concept into a cabaret show and eventually a full-length musical. The original Off-Broadway production became the third-longest-running Off-Broadway show in history.  Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical continues the story of The Little Sisters of Hoboken.

Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical is directed and choreographed by Noel Irick, with musical direction by Jay Melberg. *Rated PG for occasional inuendo. Presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical will play Dec. 8 - 24, 2023.  Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm.  Individual tickets are $35.00. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, Active Duty and Veteran discounts are available.

All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting Click Here




