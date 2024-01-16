'Diamond Bloom' Moved To Storage As Construction Begins On Museum Of The West

Beginning January 15, 2024, Scottsdale Public Art will remove “Diamond Bloom” from its location at Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West and place the artwork into safe storage before construction begins at the museum.

Construction breaks ground in late January 2024 for the museum expansion. Once the two- to three-year construction project is complete, Scottsdale Public Art and the city of Scottsdale will work with the artist, Curtis Pittman, to relocate “Diamond Bloom” appropriately near the museum.

For more details about Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West expansion, visit the city's information page for the project.

