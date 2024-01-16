'Diamond Bloom' Moved To Storage As Construction Begins On Museum Of The West

The artwork will be relocated near the museum once construction is complete.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Beginning January 15, 2024, Scottsdale Public Art will remove “Diamond Bloom” from its location at Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West and place the artwork into safe storage before construction begins at the museum. 

Construction breaks ground in late January 2024 for the museum expansion. Once the two- to three-year construction project is complete, Scottsdale Public Art and the city of Scottsdale will work with the artist, Curtis Pittman, to relocate “Diamond Bloom” appropriately near the museum. 

For more details about Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West expansion, visit the city's information page for the project

Scottsdale Arts is a regionally and nationally significant, multidisciplinary arts organization, offering an exceptional variety of programs through its six departments: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence and Civic Center LIVE. Scottsdale Arts creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and outreach opportunities for the community while fostering active engagement with the arts among individuals, businesses, educational institutions and government agencies.

The mission of Scottsdale Public Art is to serve as a leader in defining art in the public realm through creative place-making, signature cultural events, exhibitions and installations — contributing to the community's creative, cultural and economic vitality. Established in 1985, Scottsdale Public Art enhances the quality of life for its residents and visitors through more than 150 permanent and temporary public artworks throughout the community. 



