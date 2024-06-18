Comedian Leslie Jones Comes To Chandler Center For The Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chandler Center for the Arts has announced comedian Leslie Jones is being added to its 35th Anniversary season of performances. She will appear on the Steena Murray Mainstage, October 26 at 7:30 pm as part of her national tour.

Jones, known for her work on Saturday Night Live and The Daily Show, brings her sharp wit, keen topical observations and raw commentary on current events for her live comedy show. Please note: This performance contains mature content and may not be suitable for all audiences.

Jones has earned nominations for three Primetime Emmy Awards, the Writer's Guild and the NAACP Awards. Last year, she released her New York Times best- selling book, “Leslie F*cking Jones," she was part of the cast for season two of the HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death, and on January 17, 2023, she kicked off a new era of The Daily Show as the program's first guest host.

This summer, Jones will be joining NBC in Paris for the 2024 Olympics as the “chief super fan commentator” for the games. She first became part of NBC's Olympics coverage in 2016, when NBC Sports invited her to Rio de Janeiro after she live-tweeted several events. "Watching Leslie Jones watch the Olympics is better than the actual Olympics," - The Huffington Post.

In 2021, she starred opposite Eddie Murphy in Coming 2 America for which she won an MTV Movie Award and was nominated for a People's Choice Award. Jones will next produce an untitled Christmas comedy for Lionsgate which she is currently developing as a potential future starring role.

Tickets for Leslie Jones are $48, $58, $68 and $78 and will go on sale June 21 at 10 am at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680.

About Chandler Center for the Arts

The Chandler Center for the Arts is an engaging, welcoming, innovative space serving a diverse community. Located in the vibrant center of Downtown Chandler, it is a continually evolving location using creativity and inspiration to bring people together through performances and exhibitions. Chandler Center for the Arts presents a full calendar of performances and exhibitions, from blockbuster international performers to emerging local artists.

For more information about programs, performances and exhibitions, visit chandlercenter.org.

