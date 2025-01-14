Casting Announced for THE WIZARD OF OZ At Chandler Center For The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There's no place like Chandler Center for the Arts as THE WIZARD OF OZ comes to the Steena Murray Mainstage, 250 N. Arizona Ave., MARCH 14 and 15. Performances are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Follow Dorothy (Jackie Brecker) and her unforgettable companions—the Scarecrow (Jacody Bullard), Tin Man (Stephen Hohendorf), Cowardly Lion (Robert Watson), and a lovable real-life dog as Toto—as they embark on a magical journey through the Land of Oz. THE WIZARD OF OZ features a full orchestra and is directed by Seth Reines, with musical direction by J.R. McAlexander and choreography by Lauran Stanis.

Filled with beloved songs like Somewhere Over the Rainbow and Follow the Yellow Brick Road, this timeless tale of friendship, courage, and self-discovery is brought to life with a stellar cast, dazzling costumes, and captivating choreography. On the sparkly red heels of the box office hit Wicked, this whimsical production will bring Valley audiences into the enchanting world of Oz.

Tickets for THE WIZARD OF OZ are $15 (youth), $38, $48, $58 and are on sale at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680.

