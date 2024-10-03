Cabaret Comes to Flagstaff With an Immersive Twist

Enjoy Cabaret Tables, which come with two drink tickets and light bites, alongside General Admission seating for those looking to join the festivities.
Stargazer Collaborative Theatre invites you to step into a world of intrigue with their captivating production of Cabaret, running from November 8th to 16th at the Coconino Center for the Arts (CCA). Prepare for an unforgettable experience as the theater is transformed into the legendary Kit Kat Club, where the audience will find themselves immersed in the vibrant atmosphere of 1920s Berlin.
In this unique staging, the seats will be moved onto the stage, creating an intimate connection between the performers and the audience. Enjoy Cabaret Tables, which come with two drink tickets and light bites, alongside General Admission seating for those looking to join the festivities.
As the evening unfolds in a lively Berlin nightclub, the outrageous Master of Ceremonies greets the audience, promising to whisk them away from their troubles. Through the Emcee’s provocative songs and witty observations, Cabaret delves into the tumultuous lives of Berlin’s residents as the shadows of the emerging Third Reich loom. The story follows Cliff, a young American writer drawn to the enchanting English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, the boarding house proprietor, tentatively embarks on a romance with Herr Schultz, a gentle fruit seller facing the challenges of being Jewish in this precarious time.
Iconic musical numbers such as “Willkommen,” “Cabaret,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” and “Two Ladies” will be brought to life in this extraordinary production.
Discover more about this immersive experience and secure your tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stargazer-collaborative-theatre-presents-cabaret-tickets-1029396812577
Cabaret is generously sponsored by local arts patron Shari Snodgrass, with the 2024 season supported by the Art Flores Memorial.
Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Cabaret—where life is beautiful.
Director – Dani Commanda
Music Director – Sarah Casey
Choreographer – Leslie Baker
Pit Conductor – Chase Coleman
Cast:
Emcee – AJ Maniglia
Sally Bowles – Caitlin Burd
Clifford Bradshaw – Connor Klein
Herr Schultz – Douglas Riddle
Ernst Ludwig – Kenley Reynolds
Fraulein Kost – Sarah Kelley
Fraulein Schneider – Susan Chastain
Bobby – Mark Hanson
Victor – DeLano Hays
Herman – Patrick Penland
Hans – Nia Setteducato
Rosie – Becki Zaritsky
LuLu – Jessie Luckey
Texas – Taylor Salazar
Fritzie – Bekah Tindall
Frenchie – Amelia Swann
Helga – Olivia Scott
CABARET is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com
CABARET
Book by Joe Masteroff
Based on the play by John Van Druten and
Stories by Christopher Isherwood
Music by John Kander Lyrics by Fred Ebb
Originally Co-directed and Choreographed by Rob Marshall
Originally Directed by Sam Mendes
