Cabaret Comes to Flagstaff With an Immersive Twist

Stargazer Collaborative Theatre invites you to step into a world of intrigue with their captivating production of Cabaret, running from November 8th to 16th at the Coconino Center for the Arts (CCA). Prepare for an unforgettable experience as the theater is transformed into the legendary Kit Kat Club, where the audience will find themselves immersed in the vibrant atmosphere of 1920s Berlin.

In this unique staging, the seats will be moved onto the stage, creating an intimate connection between the performers and the audience. Enjoy Cabaret Tables, which come with two drink tickets and light bites, alongside General Admission seating for those looking to join the festivities.

As the evening unfolds in a lively Berlin nightclub, the outrageous Master of Ceremonies greets the audience, promising to whisk them away from their troubles. Through the Emcee’s provocative songs and witty observations, Cabaret delves into the tumultuous lives of Berlin’s residents as the shadows of the emerging Third Reich loom. The story follows Cliff, a young American writer drawn to the enchanting English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, the boarding house proprietor, tentatively embarks on a romance with Herr Schultz, a gentle fruit seller facing the challenges of being Jewish in this precarious time.

Iconic musical numbers such as “Willkommen,” “Cabaret,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” and “Two Ladies” will be brought to life in this extraordinary production.

Discover more about this immersive experience and secure your tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stargazer-collaborative-theatre-presents-cabaret-tickets-1029396812577

Cabaret is generously sponsored by local arts patron Shari Snodgrass, with the 2024 season supported by the Art Flores Memorial.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Cabaret—where life is beautiful.

Production Team:

Director – Dani Commanda

Music Director – Sarah Casey

Choreographer – Leslie Baker

Pit Conductor – Chase Coleman

Cast:

Emcee – AJ Maniglia

Sally Bowles – Caitlin Burd

Clifford Bradshaw – Connor Klein

Herr Schultz – Douglas Riddle

Ernst Ludwig – Kenley Reynolds

Fraulein Kost – Sarah Kelley

Fraulein Schneider – Susan Chastain

Bobby – Mark Hanson

Victor – DeLano Hays

Herman – Patrick Penland

Hans – Nia Setteducato

Rosie – Becki Zaritsky

LuLu – Jessie Luckey

Texas – Taylor Salazar

Fritzie – Bekah Tindall

Frenchie – Amelia Swann

Helga – Olivia Scott

CABARET is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com

CABARET

Book by Joe Masteroff

Based on the play by John Van Druten and

Stories by Christopher Isherwood

Music by John Kander Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Originally Co-directed and Choreographed by Rob Marshall

Originally Directed by Sam Mendes

Comments