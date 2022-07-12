C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona Presents the 23rd Annual Mariachi and Folklórico Festival This Fall

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with tradition - the rich cultural history of Mexico as experienced through vibrant music and dance at the 23rd Annual Mariachi and Folklórico Festival.

Presented in partnership with C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona and Maestra Vanessa Ramirez, the annual event features GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos and the 16-member Mariachi Estrella de Mexico, along with a dazzling array of folklórico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ on October 1 at 7 pm at Chandler Center for the Arts.

Tickets are $48, $58, $68 and $78 and are on sale at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680.

VIP experience available as an add-on to any ticket. $50 VIP access includes private reception, exclusive tequila tasting, and meet and greet.

The evening will include art vendors in the lobby and Mexican/Iranian artist Michelle Emami's exhibition, Both, Neither and All of the Above in The Gallery at CCA.

En Español

Celebre el Mes del Patrimonio Hispano con una tradición de Chandler - disfrute la rica historia cultural de México a través de la vibrante música y danza en el 23º Festival Anual del Mariachi y Folklórico, presentado en asociación con C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona y la Maestra Vanessa Ramírez. El evento anual cuenta con la música del ganador del premio GRAMMY Mariachi Los Camperos y Mariachi Estrella de Mexico, junto con una deslumbrante variedad de bailarines folclóricos del Ballet Folklórico Quetzalli-AZ.

Los boletos cuestan $48, $58, $68, $78 y se pueden comprar en chandlercenter.org ó llamando al 480-782-2680.

Experiencia para personas importantes "VIP" disponible como un complemento adicional a cualquier boleto. El acceso VIP de $50 incluye recepción privada, exclusiva degustación de tequila, y la oportunidad de conocer y dar la bienvenida.

La noche incluirá a vendedores de arte en el vestíbulo y la exposición de la artista mexicana/iraní Michelle Emami llamada Both, Neither and All of the Above (Ambos, Ninguno y Todo lo Anterior) en la Galería en CCA.



Chandler Center for the Arts

250 N. Arizona Avenue

Box Office:

M - F: 10am - 5pm

Sat: Noon-5pm



