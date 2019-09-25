Bob Fosse's SWEET CHARITY Announced At Film Forum
Bob Fosse's SWEET CHARITY (1969), based on the smash Broadway hit written by Neil Simon, starring Shirley MacLaine, will run in a new 4K restoration at Film Forum on Sunday, October 13 at 4:30 and Monday, October 14 at 2:30. Both screenings will be introduced by Kevin Winkler, author of Big Deal: Bob Fosse and Dance in the American Musical (available both days at our concession), with book signings in the lobby following both events.
Adapted from the successful Simon-penned Broadway musical version (based on Federico Fellini's Nights of Cabiria), Fosse transitions from stage to screen in his movie-directing debut, with lyrics by Great American Songbook writer Cy Coleman. MacLaine stars as Charity Hope Valentine - the dancehall hostess with a heart of gold, despite her losing streak in love. Includes show-stopping Fosse numbers performed by MacLaine, Chita Rivera, and Paula Kelly - plus Stubby Kaye and Sammy Davis Jr., and screenplay by Peter Stone (Charade, The Taking of Pelham One Two Three).
Kevin Winkler enjoyed a career of more than twenty years as a curator, archivist, and library administrator at the New York Public Library, prior to which he was a professional dancer. Kevin's book, Big Deal: Bob Fosse and Dance in the American Musical (Oxford University Press) was published in 2018, and was a finalist for the 2018 Marfield Prize, the National Award for Arts Writing. He is an on-camera commentator in the new documentary Merely Marvelous: The Dancing Genius of Gwen Verdon, available for streaming on Amazon Prime. He is at work on his next book Everything is Choreography: The Musical Theater of Tommy Tune, to be published by Oxford University Press.
For more information, links and showtimes, visit www.filmforum.org