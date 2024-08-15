Black Theatre Troupe to Open 55th Season With THE TRIAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Black Theatre Troupe will opens its season with the dark comedy, THE TRIAL OF ONE SHORT - SIGHTED BLACK WOMAN VS MAMMY LOUISE AND SAFREETA MAE. Written by Karani Marcia Leslie and directed by Black Theatre Troupe's Executive Director David Hemphill, THE TRIAL runs Sept 6 through 22 at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington.

Tickets are $50 and are on sale at blacktheatrertroupe.org.

THE TRIAL revolves around the character Victoria Dryer, a successful Black advertising executive who is frustrated with the persistent stereotypes of Black women in media and popular culture. She decides to put these stereotypes—personified as Mammy Louise and Safreeta Mae—on trial. Mammy Louise represents the "mammy" stereotype, a loyal and subservient Black woman, while Safreeta Mae embodies the "jezebel" stereotype, an oversexualized image of Black women.

The trial becomes a metaphorical exploration of how these stereotypes have misshaped perceptions of Black women, both within the Black community and in broader society. Through this theatrical courtroom drama, the play critiques the damaging effects of these limited and often negative portrayals and questions their origins, persistence, and impact on the lives of real Black women.

"The Trial challenges the audience to confront deeply ingrained stereotypes and the historical portrayal of Black women," says Director David Hemphill. "Leslie's remarkable script blends satire and humor with biting social commentary, making the audience laugh while simultaneously confronting these uncomfortable truths."

THE TRIAL features Jessica Ortiz Sanroman as "Victoria Dryer," Cynnita Agent as "The Prosecution," Lydia Corbin as "The Defense," and LaTraye Meredith as "The Judge." Regina White takes the role of "Safreeta Mae" with Kimberly Coleman portraying "Mammy Louise." Paul Perkins rounds out the cast as Mrs. Reems and the male roles.

For more information visit blacktheatretroupe.org

