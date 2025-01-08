Big Dance Season At Scottsdale Arts Includes Martha Graham Dance Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When it comes to dance performances, 2025 is going to be a big year at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

In addition to the legendary Martha Graham Dance Company’s return to Scottsdale on March 21, in celebration of the company’s centennial, Scottsdale Arts will also host ODC/Dance on Jan. 18, Alonzo King LINES Ballet on Feb. 1, German Cornejo’s Tango After Dark on Feb. 21 and Circa | Humans 2.0 on April 13.

“We are proud to showcase both legendary dance companies and emerging choreographers, highlighting contemporary dance as well as international talent,” said Diandra Adamczyk, programming manager at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. “As an art form, dance transcends language and barriers of human expression. Often multidisciplinary in nature, it requires both time and investment, which is why Scottsdale Arts is deeply committed to supporting its continued evolution as dance presenters.”

As part of its GRAHAM100 celebration, Martha Graham Dance Company’s program will feature two new works, “CAVE” by Hofesh Shechter and “We the People” by choreographer Jamal Roberts, alongside one of Graham’s most celebrated pieces, “Appalachian Spring Suite.” Graham’s groundbreaking and uniquely American style of dance has influenced generations of artists and continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

The company’s actual centennial will be April 18, 2026, but this Scottsdale performance is part of a three-year lead up to that moment. Janet Eilber, artistic director for Martha Graham Dance Company, noted that the GRAHAM100 program is designed to highlight not only the company’s historic impact but also its continuing relevance and influence.

For its part, the dance presenters at Scottsdale Arts are proud to be part of the historic moment.

“It’s remarkable to witness in real time the oldest modern dance company in the United States forge new paths to preserve and expand its legacy,” Adamczyk said.

Though it’s not as old as Martha Graham Dance Company, the San Francisco-based ODC/Dance has been around for more than a half-century, and it will kick off this strong dance season later this month with a mixed repertoire program, brimming with new work. ODC was the first modern dance company in the United States to own its home facility, which was built in 1979.

Then in February, the groundbreaking contemporary ballet company Alonzo King LINES Ballet returns to the center with a breathtakingly tender program, “Deep River,” featuring the soulful voice of Grammy Award vocalist Lisa Fischer and jazz pianist Jason Moran.

Also in February, German Cornejo’s world-class Argentinean company will be joined by singers and musicians playing the great tango composer Astor Piazzolla’s nuevo tango. And in April, the Australia-based Circa closes out the dance performances at Scottsdale Arts with “Humans 2.0,” a beautifully minimalistic piece with skillful, diverse dancers performing a symphony of acrobatics, sound and light.

Select performances will include post-show discussions with the companies.

All performances will be held in the Virginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. Ticket prices vary by show. Discounts are available for students, teachers, dance professionals, and groups. Call 480-499-8587 or visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events.

Create your own package: Choose any four or more shows presented by Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and receive 10% off each ticket. Scottsdale Arts ONE Members will receive one free drink ticket along with their purchase, in addition to 10% off each ticket.

