Best Theatres In Phoenix: A Guide To The Top Local Theatres

A guide to the top venues in Phoenix, how to buy tickets, and more!

There's something for everyone in the Phoenix region's growing and robust world of theatre - from upstart to established companies, from black box to dinner theatre and theatre-in-the-round, from edgy and provocative to classics and family-friendly shows, from Broadway-inspired musicals to comedy and drama. Nonprofit theatre companies are leading the way in ensuring that Valley of the Sun audiences have as vital and diverse a selection of quality offerings as possible.

To that end, here's a critics choice list of 21 of the top venues in the Phoenix AZ Metro Region!

A/C Theatre Company

https://www.actheatrecompany.org/

Hardes Theatre at The Phoenix Theatre Company ~ 1825 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ

A/C Theatre Company is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that produces alternative/commercial theatre focusing on contemporary stage musicals underrepresented in Phoenix. A/CTC presents accessibly cool theatre to connect both mainstream and progressive audiences, fostering the exchange of collaborative energy between artists and the community.

Arizona Broadway Theatre

https://azbroadway.org/

7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, AZ

Arizona Broadway Theatre features professional Broadway productions with restaurant style dining. Featured productions this Season include MAMMA MIA!, GUYS AND DOLLS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, SISTER ACT, and XANADU.

Arizona Regional Theatre

https://www.arizonaregionaltheatre.org/

Mainstage productions at 3rd Street Theater, Phoenix Center for the Arts

1202 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix

This new company, committed to creating opportunities for local talent and fostering relationships within Arizona's growing theatre community, is making a strong impression with solid productions like SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, BEES IN HONEY, and NEXT TO NORMAL.

ASU Gammage

www.asugammage.com

1200 South Forest Avenue, Tempe, AZ ~ on the Tempe Campus of ASU

ASU Gammage is the premiere venue for the national tours of Broadway's premier productions. Its Cultural Participation programs also produces new works, artist residencies and education programs that foster the great artists of today and empower the artists of tomorrow.

Arizona Theatre Company

https://arizonatheatre.org/

Venue: Herberger Theater Center

222 E. Monroe Street, Phoenix

Known as the "State Theatre, the company runs a Season of productions that reflect the rich variety of world drama - from classic to contemporary plays, from musicals to new works.

Scottsdale Musical Theater Company

700 W. Rio Salado Parkway Tempe, AZ 85281 Now in its 9th year, SMTC prides itself on presenting affordable large-scale productions of famous Broadway musicals in their entire original versions. All of our shows feature well-known guest stars from TV, Film and Broadway, professional sets and costumes, great local talent and a full live 20+ piece orchestra so that these shows can be heard and appreciated as they were originally meant to be.

Black Theatre Troupe

http://new-wp.blacktheatretroupe.org/

Helen Mason Performing Arts Center

1333 E. Washington Street, Phoenix

The Black Theatre Troupe operates to enhance the cultural and artistic awareness of the community by providing productions that illuminate the African-American experience and culture.

Bridge Initiative

https://www.bridgeinit.org/

Performances at Tempe Center for the Arts

700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ

The Bridge Initiative: Women in Theatre exists to create opportunities for all Arizonans to participate in and experience the arts, specifically to provide professional opportunities for female theatre-makers and to promote gender parity in the region's theatrical landscape.

Childsplay

www.childsplayaz.org

Venue: Herberger Theater Center

222 E. Monroe Street, Phoenix

Childsplay is a nationally and internationally respected professional theatre company whose chosen audience is children, possessed of a belief that young people deserve to experience challenging and thought-provoking theatre of the highest artistic quality.

Desert Stages Theatre

https://www.desertstages.org/

Inside Fashion Square

7014 East Camelback Road

Scottsdale, AZ

Desert Stages Theatre is a community theatre focusing on Broadway-inspired musicals and dramatic shows as well as productions providing aspiring young actors an introduction all aspects of musical theatre production.

Don Bluth Front Row Theater

https://www.donbluthfrontrowtheatre.com/

8670 E. Shea Blvd., Suite 103

Scottsdale, AZ

The Don Bluth Front Row Theatre, founded by one of the most acclaimed directors and artists in the animation industry, presents a marvelous mix of old chestnuts, popular dramas, and Broadway-inspired comedies and musicals in an intimate and family-oriented setting.

Fountain Hills Theater

www.fhtaz.org

11445 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ

Fountain Hills Theater presents three regularly scheduled seasons of productions in their two theaters. The Theater's year-round offering includes Mainstage, Mainstage Too!, and Youth productions.

Greasepaint Youtheatre

http://www.greasepaint.org

Stagebrush Theatre, 7020 E. 2nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ

Greasepaint Youtheatre programming is designed to develop the life skills and aesthetic knowledge that youth will carry with them both as artists and audiences of tomorrow. The company provides unique and compelling theatre experiences that educate and challenge young people to stretch the boundaries of imagination and awareness and achieve a positive sense of self.

Hale Centre Theatre

www.haletheatrearizona.com

50 W. Page Avenue, Gilbert, AZ

Hale Centre Theatre is a 350-seat theater-in-the-round that presents high quality family-friendly plays and musicals throughout the year, featuring highly talented local actors, directors, and choreographers.

iTheatre Collaborative

www.itheatreaz.org

Kax Stage at the Herberger Theater Center

222 E. Monroe Street, Phoenix

iTheatre Collaborative was born on the idea that live theater is an opportunity to affect, almost viscerally, both audience and artist. The company presents socially relevant and provocative productions that are designed to present diverse perspectives and promote critical thinking. For example, this Season's selections (WHITE GUY ON THE BUS, THE TRIAL OF THE CATONSVILLE NINE, FROST/NIXON) mirror the times we are living through and the critical need for civil discourse.

The Phoenix Theatre Company

www.phoenixtheatre.com

1825 N Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ

Preparing to celebrate its Centennial, The Phoenix Theatre Company stands as the largest producing regional theatre company in the Valley, with nearly 500 performances on multiple stages. Its mission is to create exceptional theatrical experiences by using the arts to articulate messages that inspire hope and understanding.

Southwest Shakespeare Company

http://swshakespeare.org/

Main Stage performances at Mesa Arts Center

1 E. Main Street, Mesa, AZ

Southwest Shakespeare Company, the premier classical theatre company in Arizona aims to explore the intricacies of language through the vibrant and passionate performance of works of classical theatre.

Stray Cat Theatre

https://www.straycattheatre.org/

Performances at Tempe Center for the Arts Studio Theatre

700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ

Stray Cat Theatre, decidedly off the beaten path, has distinguished itself as "indie theatre" at its best: quirky, edgy and irreverent. It "scratches the Valley's itch for a visceral, provocative theatre experience for culture-savvy cats who crave something beyond the standard kitty chow."

Theatre Artists Studio

thestudio@thestudiophx.org

12406 N. Paradise Village Parkway East, Scottsdale, AZ

Theatre Artists Studio is a community of artists-actors, directors, playwrights, producers, singers, dancers, musicians, designers and technical wizards-practicing their chosen crafts in a professional, challenging environment that fosters collaboration and mutual growth through Studio membership.

Theater Works

www.theaterworks.org

Peoria Center for the Performing Arts

10580 N. 83rd Drive, Peoria, AZ

Entering its 30th season of providing a broad range of theater to the West Valley, Theater Works runs three parallel seasons ~ MasterWorks (e.g., SPAMALOT, THE CRUCIBLE, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, ANYTHING GOES), YouthWorks, and PuppetWorks.

Valley Youth Theatre

www.vyt.com

Valley Youth Theatre (VYT), celebrating its 30th Anniversary, presents itself as a supportive and safe place that teaches young people meaningful life skills, builds their self-esteem and fosters their creativity. Its reputation as a premier venue for youth productions is reinforced by the list of graduates who have gone on to great success in the world of theatre, including Emma Stone, Max Crumm, Kimiko Glenn, and Jordin Sparks.

Zao Theatre

http://www.zaotheatre.com/

550 S. Ironwood Drive, Apache Junction, AZ

Zao Theatre is a community theatre, a ministry of Centerstage Church, committed to productions from the classics to new works that resonate with all audiences and engage, inspire and entertain them.





