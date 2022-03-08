BWW Review: PBS Stations to Feature FOREVER WILD ~ The Fight To Preserve The Valley Floor of Telluride

The Valley Floor of Telluride, Colorado is a marvel of nature ~ 560 acres of wetlands, spruce forests, and wildlife where elk herds roam freely and coexist peacefully with hikers and nature enthusiasts. Instead of massive developments with limited access for the privileged few, these quiet and pristine spaces are available to all.

This would not be so if it were not for the dedicated efforts of a community intent on accomplishing the seemingly impossible ~ overcoming the disproportionate power and resources of big developers. 0n June 25th, 2002, the residents of the town of Telluride celebrated a spectacular success. Town Ordinance No. 1174 authorized the acquisition of the Floor "to protect its scenic, open space, public recreation and wildlife habitat values" in perpetuity.

In their 2018 documentary, FOREVER WILD, Sedona filmmakers Bryan Reinhart (Director) and Ronald Melmon (Producer) chronicle the years-long struggle to achieve this decisive moment and preserve the land as open space.

The film won the Audience Impact Award at the 2019 Sedona International Film Festival and will be aired on 39 PBS stations in April.

Its recognition is well-deserved because of the film makers' deft blending of history (the region's evolution from a mining community to an eco-destination), Jim Hurst's stunning cinematography, and the impassioned voices of local change agents like Jane Hickcox, Hilary White, and Joan May. It is, moreover, a compelling and uplifting affirmation of the ability of Davids to beat Goliaths.

What was a mining area that "tore up the land" became a destination for a colorful array of nonconformists whose attachment to the area intensified as the threats to its preservation increased.

When the mine closed in 1978, it came under the ownership of the San Miguel Valley Corporation, whose principal owner was billionaire Neal Blue, the CEO of General Atomics Corporation. In 1993, thanks to its activist community, the Telluride Town Council decided that 20% of all town revenues would be set aside for open space. That same year, SMVC's plans to develop the area as a high-end upscale community were accidentally leaked.

In 2002, town voters by popular initiative adopted an ordinance to "condemn" the 572 acres of the Valley Floor and authorize the use of $20 million in revenue bonds to purchase the property. The landowner challenged the decision and, due to an unfortunate change of venue, a jury in Delta Colorado established the value of SMVC's land at $50 million. The citizens of Telluride now faced the monumental challenge of raising that amount in three months.

FOREVER WILD chronicles the continuing legal battle and the tenacious efforts of the Valley Floor Preservation Partners to overcome each new impediment and, finally, to raise the funds required to secure the property.

It is an exhilarating and inspiring account of a community's courage and self-sacrifice in order to preserve one of those very special places on the American landscape as accessible to all.

FOREVER WILD will air on April 16th, April 22nd, and April 23rd on PBS station WTTW in Chicago.

Photo credit to The Telluride Project LLC