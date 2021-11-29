BWW Review: Hale Centre Theatre Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Hale Centre Theatre's production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL celebrates the faith that Charles Dickens had in the possibility of human redemption and resurrection and that was the hallmark of his classics from Oliver Twist to A Tale of Two Cities.

The show also stays true to Ted Lehman's adaptation of the novel that the Hale family adopted and premiered in 1962 at their Glendale Centre Theatre in California. Lehman, who early on portrayed Scrooge, ensured that the play adhered as closely as possible to the novel, even to the extent of using the author's own words. As Tim Dietlein (the Scrooge of CAROL Present) stated in a 1995 interview, "I keep stressing to the actors that the language with which Dickens wrote is so eloquent and so pointed and so beautiful, and that's why Ted put it in there word for word. The actors must be word perfect, because only then can you get a true intent of what Dickens was trying to put across. You can't improve upon it."

Now in its 19th year on Hale's stage in Gilbert Arizona, with fidelity to the above principles and to family tradition, under the direction of David Dietlein, the story of Ebenezer Scrooge's trajectory from misanthropic moneylender to the embodiment of generosity gleams with all the sparkle, festivity, and reverential music that befits the Holiday Season.

It is the company's annual love letter to the community (brothers David and Tim are third-generation members of the family-operated theater) ~ a resplendent affair that displays the spirited choreography of Cambrian James, Brian Daily's glittering special effects, Tia Hawkes's intricately-tailored period costumes, and Lincoln Wright's musical direction.

Director Dietlein leverages every inch and tier of the theatre in the round, creating the mood of mid-19th Century London. He and Tim have engineered not just a set but an environment ~ from the point of entry to the walls adorned with facades of commercial enterprises and murals of local landmarks.

Narrators set the stage for each stave (the distinct segments of Scrooge's story). The ensemble, under the direction of choral master Ralynne Riggs (herself a formidable stage presence in multiple roles and possessed of an angelic voice) delivers a medley of hymns in perfect harmony.

At the center of the show is Tim Dietlein. (Because of its popularity, Hale's schedule of performances alternates between a Red Cast featuring Tim and a Green Cast with Rob Stuart as Scrooge.)

Tim is superb. As much as he may scold the solicitors of charity, chide his nephew (Austin Delp), exploit clerk Bob Cratchit (Miles David Romney), and otherwise humbug! his way through the holiday, Scrooge's vulnerability is apparent from the first tip of his top hat through his encounters with the ghosts of Christmas Past (Holly Payne), Present (a lovingly jolly Justin Howell), and Future (Will Tuttle).

Dietlein strides across the stage like a man with a mission, his face and gestures a clear roadmap to the miser's shifting moods, slowly but surely shedding his character's veneer of cynicism and greed. His giddiness upon embracing the spirit of Christmas, is absolutely palpable.

A gathering of gifted talents ~ each of whom, playing multiple roles, is deserving of accolades ~ complements Dietlein's performance. Beyond those already mentioned, there's Raymond Barcelo as Marley, the chain-dragging and bellowing ghost of Scrooge's partner-in-usury; Jeff Deglow as the infectiously jovial Fezziwig; Mikayla Moore playing the roles of Belle, Scrooge's first love and fiancé, and Fred's wife with equal charm and vivacity; Simon Rogers as the beloved Tiny Tim; and the energetic younger members of the ensemble including Allan DeWitt, Albert Johnston, Annalise Decker, Karis Eliese, Charlie Hall, Olivia Woodward-Shaw, Maximilian Romney, Beatrice Romney, and Gigi Romney.

The bottom line is that Hale's production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL ~ A Play with Music is a wholesome and joyful celebration of the Christmas spirit ~ the perfect Holiday fare for the entire family. The show runs through December 24th at the Hale Centre Theatre in Gilbert's Heritage District.

Poster Credit: Hale Centre Theatre

Hale Centre Theatre ~ https://www.haletheatrearizona.com/~ 480-497-1181 ~ 50 W. Page Ave, Gilbert, AZ