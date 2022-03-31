Arizona Theatre Company to Host Industry Night at Herberger Theatre Center

On Sunday, April 3, Arizona Theatre Company is hosting an industry night at the Herberger Theatre Center; a night dedicated to celebrating local theatre-makers by offering a space to reconnect and network while growing a relationship with ATC. From 6 to 7 pm, there will be a pre-show reception in Bob's Spot with refreshments and mingling. Representatives from UCAT and Equity Night Out will also speak.

Following the reception, guests can attend Nina Simone: Four Women. A face-to-face musical evening with the fiery genius, activist, and musician that is Nina Simone. Following the 1963 bombing by the Ku Klux Klan at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Nina Simone shifted her career from artist to activist.

Infused with traditional hymns along with her own songs and covers, Nina Simone: Four Women imagines a conversation between Simone and three Black women from various backgrounds and experiences and their fight to overcome second-class status, racism, and the stereotypes that seek to define them.