Arizona Arts Live Welcomes Grammy Award-Winning Silkroad Ensemble For Uplifted Voices

Arizona Arts Live, the University of Arizona's performing arts series, is proud to welcome the groundbreaking Silkroad Ensemble to Tucson for Uplifted Voices, a one-night-only performance at Centennial Hall on April 6, 2025.

Led by six boundary-breaking musicians, Uplifted Voices is a global musical journey that shines a light on underrepresented voices from around the world. Through deeply personal storytelling, virtuosic playing, and an expansive soundscape that bridges cultures, Silkroad Ensemble invites audiences to experience the power of music to connect us across time, place, and tradition.

From the roots of the Tuscarora Nation to the sounds of Lebanon, Japan, Scotland, and beyond, Uplifted Voices is a celebration of musical heritage and innovation. Each artist brings a singular voice to the stage:

Pura Fé, a singer-songwriter and activist from the Tuscarora Nation, blends Native American musical traditions with contemporary Americana, channeling the strength and stories of her ancestors.

Haruka Fujii, an internationally acclaimed Japanese percussionist, is known for her mesmerizing interpretations of contemporary music and her passion for new sonic experiences.

Maeve Gilchrist, a Scottish harpist and composer, reimagines the Celtic harp with jazz improvisation and folk influences, charting bold new territory for the instrument.

Karen Ouzounian, a cellist with a love for collaboration, brings warmth and curiosity to every performance, pushing the boundaries of chamber music.

Layale Chaker, a Lebanese violinist and composer, weaves together Arabic Maqam, jazz, and classical traditions to create richly textured musical landscapes.

Mazz Swift, a visionary violinist and composer, infuses their performances with African American spirituals, improvisation, and electronic experimentation, crafting sound worlds rooted in mindfulness and liberation.

"This isn't just a concert-it's a gathering of voices that deserve to be heard," said Chad Herzog, Executive and Artistic Director of Arizona Arts Live. "What Silkroad Ensemble does so beautifully is remind us that music is not only an art form, but a way of understanding each other. These artists are not just performing; they are sharing who they are, where they come from, and what matters to them. That kind of storytelling is exactly what we need right now."

Founded in 1998 by legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma, the Silkroad Ensemble has become a symbol of musical collaboration across borders. Now under the visionary leadership of Artistic Director Rhiannon Giddens, the Ensemble continues to reimagine what global music can be-deeply personal, culturally rooted, and radically inclusive.

Tickets start at just $10 for students and are available at ArizonaArtsLive.com.

About Arizona Arts Live

Nestled in the heart of the Sonoran Desert, Arizona Arts Live curates extraordinary live events and arts experiences. A member of the Arizona Arts division at the University of Arizona, Arizona Arts Live brings the world's greatest artists to Southern Arizona with programming that invites you to think. To feel. To discover thoughtful art and explore the unexpected.

