25th Annual Mariachi and Folklórico Festival Set For Next Month

The Chandler Center for the Arts has announced the 25th Annual Mariachi and Folklórico Festival, a vibrant celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Set for October 5 at 7 pm, this year's celebratory festival promises an unforgettable evening filled with the rich cultural traditions of Mexico through music and dance at the Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Ave.

Presented in partnership with C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona and Maestra Vanessa Ramirez, the Festival will feature mariachi legends, Leyendas del Mariachi, comprised of acclaimed musicians from such preeminent groups as Mariachi Vargas, Mariachi Cobre, and Mariachi Los Camperos. These exceptional artists have joined together to form Leyendas del Mariach (Legends), a special ensemble which will arrive in Chandler to honor the festival's silver anniversary. The 25th Anniversary event will also showcase the mesmerizing performances of Ballet Folklórico Quetzalli-AZ and Los Lupeños de San Jose, whose colorful and dynamic dances capture the essence of Mexico.

With such mariachi icons as Pepe Martinez, Jr. and Miguel Barron Gigio fromMariachi Vargas, Steve Carrillo, of Mariachi Cobre, and Juan Rodriguez fromMariachi Los Comperos, among others, Leyendas del Mariachi unites musicians from the most distinguished mariachi ensembles to perform beloved mariachi songs that will captivate all generations.

Vanessa Ramirez, Director and Maestra, expressed her excitement for the event: "We are thrilled to bring together some of the most iconic figures in mariachi music for this milestone celebration. Chandler's Mariachi and Folklórico Festival has always been about honoring our cultural heritage and sharing it with the community, and this year's lineup is truly exceptional. It's a privilege to witness these mariachi legends perform and to celebrate 25 years of music, dance, and culture with our audience."

Tickets for the 25th Annual Mariachi & Folklórico Festival are available at various price points: $48, $58, $68, and $88. The $88 ticket includes a VIP experience featuring a private reception, an exclusive tequila tasting, and a meet-and-greet with the performers.

﻿Tickets can be purchased online at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680.

