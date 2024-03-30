MATILDA, THE MUSICAL Returns to Enlighten, Inspire and Entertain

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Olivier Award-winning musical “Matilda,” based on the beloved children’s book by Roald Dahl, is back on its feet and continues to tour Asia and the Middle East next. Its creative team and many of its original cast and crew thought they’d be back on the road in the latter part of 2020, but the pandemic has kept them a little longer.

Natalie Gilhome, the resident director, recalled they were taken aback by various border closures due to the pandemic. Still, the show must go on to deliver its urgent message: to stand up for what’s right, which is very important in society, especially in a child’s formative years.

“It’s thrilling to bring this show back to global markets. We gained a lot of the team and rehearsed in London. It all came back to us quickly, and it was also fantastic to see the new company members learn about the show and discover the joy of performing,” Gilhome tells BroadwayWorld.

With a book by Dennis Kelly (“Utopia,” “The Third Day”) and original songs by Tim Minchin (“Groundhog Day,” “Upright”), “Matilda” is the story of an extraordinary little girl, a bookworm gifted with a vivid imagination and sharp mind, who dares to take a stand against the tyrannical headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, and change her destiny away from her unloving parents, the Wormwoods.

Young actors Yolani Balfour, Donna Craig, and Myla Williams alternate in the title role at the Sands Theatre.

Daniel Abrahams, Jayden Seder, Erich Jordaan, and Gideon van Biljon play Bruce and Eric, and Lucy Warway plays Lavender, Matilda’s uber-cute yet revolting classmates.

“The show teaches the school's classroom to work as a team to overcome the evil headmistress, Agatha Trunchbull, and this is a wonderful message to take away as well—that one person can start revolutions, but it takes a lot of people working together for a common goal to overcome adversity,” Gilhome on its crucial takeaway.

“The modern world is full of so many distractions, many in the digital world, so it’s more important than ever that young people are fully aware of their moral compass and when it is right to stand up for what you believe, and also when it may not be the time and place,” she adds.

A Royal Shakespeare Company production, “Matilda,” directed by Matthew Warchus, is playing its 13th year in London’s West End. 11 million people have seen it across more than 90 cities worldwide via its international tour.

This tour premiered at the Israeli Opera House, Tel Aviv, in August 2023 and then transferred to Dubai and Asia, including Singapore, Manila, ang Bangkok.

With Gilhome heading the touring company, she has had the opportunity to explore the show’s themes more in-depth among its multicultural audiences.

She shares, “In every market, we have connected with young children and sometimes enjoyed Q&A sessions to hear what they say and ask the questions that come up during the show.

“I think it’s exciting for the younger members of our cast to share their thoughts on the characters and show with children of their age from the audience, as their experience performing ‘Matilda’ and touring around the world does give them a unique perspective to share.”

As someone who has seen “Matilda” multiple times through the years and in various settings, there’s one musical number that never fails to strike a chord in Gilhome.

“One of my favorite moments in the show is the song ‘When I Grow Up’ in Act 2. Minchin’s lyrics are just exceptional and have so many layers to them that never cease to amaze me,” she says.

“There’s a beautiful way it’s staged that also takes your breath away!”

Also in the cast are Ryan Anderson (Rudolpho), Londiwe Dhlomo-Dlamini (Mrs. Phelps), Jason Kajdi (Escapologist), Jamie Kaye (Michael Wormwood/Tommy), Matthew Rowland (Mr. Wormwood), Gemma Scholes (Miss Honey), Emily Squibb (Mrs. Wormwood), and James Wolstenholme (Miss Trunchbull).

The ensemble includes Lola Adaja, Renee Alexandra, Jazmin Bird, Alex Charles, Joseph Craig, Sinéad Donnelly, Molly Rees Howe, Brooke Kelly, Kent Jeycocke, Katie Lee, Weslee Swain Lauder, Lizzie Nance, Jonathan Raath, Logan Timbre, and Lucas Angelo Ward.

Base Entertainment Asia and GWB Entertainment, in association with the Royal Shakespeare Company, make “Matilda’s” return to Singapore possible.

Photo: Hanan Assor