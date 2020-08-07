Tanghalang Pilipino Continues to Stream Theatrical Works This August

The beauty of the Filipino language takes center stage at Tanghalang Pilipino this 'Buwan ng Wika.'

Tanghalang Pilipino's Nang Dalawin ng Pag-ibig

si Juan Tamad in 2018

Manila, Philippines - The beauty of the Filipino language takes center stage as Tanghalang Pilipino (TP) releases performances based on Philippine literature, in celebration of "Buwan ng Wika." These performances will stream on TP's YouTube channel.

Pamanang Pahina consists of dramatic readings of children's books from OMF Library-Hiyas, which will be performed by TP's Actors Company, with Anino Shadowplay Collective providing the striking visuals. Starting off the storytelling series is Ang Bagong Kaibigan ni Bing Butiki, written by Yna Reyes, with illustrations by Jason Moss, and adapted for this performance by Nono Pardalis. Its story is about an encompassing friendship between unlikely characters.

Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Online features TP's Nang Dalawin ng Pag-Ibig si Juan Tamad. Adapted for the stage by Rody Vera, with direction by Jonathan Tadioan and starring the TP Actors Company, the play was initially performed at the CCP in 2018. It was also the Philippine entry to the Seventh World Theater Congress in Moscow, Russia, in 2018. Nang Dalawin ng Pag-ibig si Juan Tamad will stream starting 8 August, at 3 p.m.

Bagong Tagpo, on the other hand, takes a sneak peek at how a TP production is being developed. Heneral Rizal, a monologue written by Floro Quibuyen, is the first TP production under Bagong Tagpo. Featuring a commanding performance from TP Artistic Director Nanding Josef, under the direction by Chuck Gutierrez, this little-known tale of National Hero Jose Rizal's brave older brother, Paciano, will premiere at Cinemalaya 16: Stream Consciousness. It is available to stream starting on 16 August.

Part of the second installment of Handa, Awit, which features songs from two TP musical productions, Noli Me Tangere: The Musical and Walang Sugat, acclaimed artists Mark Bautista, Gian Magdangal, Cris Villonco, Arman Ferrer, and Noel Rayos reunite for this virtual concert. It streams starting 30 August.

Support TP in its mission to inspire Filipinos with relevant artistic presentations during these trying times by donating:

BPI

Account Name: Tanghalang Pilipino Foundation, Inc.

Savings Account Number: 3131-0387-46

Bank Branch: BPI - Harrison Plaza

GCash

GCash Number: 0915-453-8933

Photo: Tanghalang Pilipino

