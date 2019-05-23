Shakespeare's Rose Theatre Announces Full Cast for Week-Long Performances in Manila, Sept. 17-22

Manila, Philippine--Europe's first-ever pop-up Shakespearean Theatre, Shakespeare's Rose Theatre has announced its full cast and creative team for its week-long run of "Macbeth" and "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at the Theatre at Solaire in Paranaque City from September 17-22, 2019.

These Shakespeare classics will be performed by two companies of actors.

Making up the 19-strong "Macbeth" and "A Midsummer Night's Dream" company are Nana Amoo-Gottfried (Ross & Lysander), Alex Avery (Macbeth & Snug), Ellie Burrow (Lady Macduff/Young Siward & Fairy Queen/Peaseblossom), Charlie Cameron (Witch 3/Murderer 2/Scottish Doctor & Puck), Christopher Chilton (Witch 1/Murderer 1/Messenger & Snout/Fairy), Suzy Cooper (Lady Macbeth & Peter Quince), Claire Cordier (Hecate/Gentlewoman/Messenger/Seyton & Hippolyta/Oberon), Maria Gray (Donalbain/Witch 2/Murderer 3 & First Fairy/Cobweb), Paul Hawkyard (Macduff & Bottom), Adam Kane (Malcolm & Fairy), Tom Kanji (Old Man/Siward/Apparition 3 & Theseus/Titania), Mark Peachey (Banquo & Demetrius), Shane Quigley Murphy (Lennox & Starveling/Fairy/Moth), Adam Slynn (Captain/Apparition 2/Servant & Philostrate/Mustardseed/Fairy King), Paul Stonehouse (Duncan/Porter/English Doctor & Egeus/Fairy), Toby Vaughan (Swing/Cover & Flute/Fairy), Elexi Walker (Angus/Lord/Messenger & Helena), Jenny Wall (Apparition 3 & Fairy), and Francesca Zoutwelle (Apparition 1/Menteith & Hermia).

Damian Cruden returns to Shakespeare's Rose Theatre, having directed "Macbeth" last year in York, England. This year, he will serve as overall artistic director. Tom Wright will be the associate director. Amy Yardley will be the associate scenic designer; Sarah Mercade, costume designer.

Directing "A Midsummer Night's Dream" is Juliet Forster who was the original director for the play and will also be directing other titles in the UK season this summer.

The originator of the project and CEO of Lunchbox Theatrical Productions, James Cundall, said "As with all the productions we bring to Manila, we're thrilled to have yet another first for the country and an outstanding cast and creative team to deliver it. While Manila audiences will be seated in the comfort of The Theatre at Solaire rather than an open-air scaffolding structure, the two productions will be innovative, immersive, and fun, with the actors making some of their entrances and exits through the audience. We will have dramatic sword fights, bubbling cauldrons, wayward fairies, comic love scenes, gruesome murders, grand poetry, and no shortage of fake blood! I believe Shakespeare's Rose Theatre offers something for everyone and will showcase heritage theatre at its best."

Buy tickets from TicketWorld.com.ph,

Photo: Lunchbox Theatrical Productions





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You