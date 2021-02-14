Repertory Philippines Presents THE QUEST FOR THE ADARNA

Repertory Philippines has announced a production of The Quest For The Adarna. The performance takes place on March 20, 2021.

Three dashing princes must leave their idyllic Kingdom of Berbania to capture the magical Adarna. They need the mystical creature to sing to their ailing father, the King, to save his life. One of them prevails but the other two conspire to bring the Adarna home themselves and leave their brother for dead. Back in Berbania, the Adarna refuses to sing. The betrayed prince is rescued by the Princess of the Crystal Kingdom. Together they vanquish a seven headed serpent then head back to Berbania. Will he prevail? Will the Adarna sing?

Your E-ticket is valid from March 20, 2021 at 12:01am to 11:59pm only (Philippine Standard Time). The link to the web player will be sent to your registered email a day before the event.

