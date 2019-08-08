Photos: DLSU Harlequin Theatre Guild Presents TITSER KO SI LA SALLE; Show Closes This Weekend, Aug. 9-10

Manila, Philippines--In honor of the tercentenary celebrations of Saint John Baptist de La Salle's legacy, the De La Salle University (DLSU) Harlequin Theatre Guild presents "Titser ko si La Salle!," a trilogy on educators that get their inspiration from the life and mission of Saint La Salle.

Dedicated to teachers that have touched the lives of their students, these plays were written by DLSU literature professors Dr. Gen Asenjo, Genaro R. Gojo-Cruz, and Maynard Manansala, and directed by Romualdo Tejada.

"Lesson Plan" by Genaro R. Gojo-Cruz

Rebecca Gerona, a retired high school teacher, reflects on the legacy she left as a model teacher and the sacrifices that go with it such as choosing a lifetime partner and settling down to raise her own family.

"Tser" by Maynard Manansala

Set in a remote area in Mindanao, Rose, a young volunteer teacher tries to fulfill her dream of bringing education to a group of indigenous people through an improvised classroom only to find herself in a conflict between the Lumads and the military personnel oppressing a Bakwit school.

"Ang Projector ni Ma'am" by Genevieve Asenjo

Tina, a model teacher in a rural school, chooses between an opportunity for her students to widen their learning through advanced teaching techniques or the health and medication of her sick child.

"Titser Ko Si La Salle!" closes this weekend (August 9 (Fri.), 4 and 7:30 p.m.; August 10 (Sat.), 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.) at DLSU's Teresa Yuchengco Auditorium.

Buy tickets from Dia Alvaro at (63)967 263 518.

Photos: DLSU Harlequin Theatre Guild

