Multi-Awarded Actress Pinky Amador Holds Masterclasses, Nov. 6-27

In partnership with Amador Creative Concepts, Little Boy Productions, a theater company based in Cebu City, has announced its first workshop collaboration with international actress and educator Pinky Amador. The workshop titled "Stage & Screen Acting Masterclass with Pinky Amador" invites aspiring actors and creators to learn essential techniques from the workshop's resource person.

Amador, who has 38 years of acting, directing, and mentoring experience to her name, is an award-winning film and stage actress with extensive acting, directing, producing, hosting, and teaching experience in the Philippines, UK, Australia, and Asia.

She started teaching at the young age of 19 for Repertory Philippines. She was the Department Head for Theatre Arts at the Meridian International School, where she devised the curriculum, trained teachers, and mentored students. She is a current faculty member at Thames International Business School and AktorSkwelaPH.

She was part of the original cast of "Miss Saigon" in London's West End and has won the Aliw Awards Best Actress recognition three times, elevating her to their Hall of Fame. She also won BroadwayWorld.com Best Actress in a play for her role of Edith Piaf in "Piaf," and Best Featured Actress in a Play for her role as Angel in "Angels in America" (both for Atlantis Theatrical Group).

She trained at the prestigious Bristol Old Vic Theatre School with a Master's Degree in Theatre Arts.

Her film credits include "Season of The Devil" (Berlinale Film Festival 2018) and "The Halt" (Cannes Film Festival, 2019), both directed by Lav Diaz. Recent films were "Four Sisters Before the Wedding," "Love or Money" (currently streaming on Netflix). Also, her new films "Love at First Stream" and "Best of Show" will hit the film festival circuit next year.

"Stage & Screen Acting Masterclass with Pinky Amador" runs six sessions from November 6 to 27, 2021 (Wednesday and Saturday only via Zoom). The class admission fee is P4,500.

You may sign up for the workshop HERE.