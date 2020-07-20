LikhaPH Sustainability Aims to Assist Dancers Financially During the Health Crisis

ABS-CBN has reported that Rhea Dumdum-Bautista and Rhosam Villareal Prudenciado Jr., PJ Rebullida, Nicole Primero, and Chantal Primero, as well as independent dance companies such as Airdance, Galaw.Co, and Daloy, have created the LikhaPH Sustainability, a 7-month program to address the rise of unemployment among dance professionals.

"It was specifically created as a response to the pandemic. We aim to financially support professional Filipino dance artists across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. To date, we have assisted 107 individual dancers from about 15 provinces nationwide, 5 Manila-based dance companies, and have hired 48 teachers for our free-for-all online dance classes. We are targeted to continue supporting these dance companies, add 93 more individual dancers, and schedule about 140-150 more paid teachers by December," shares Rhosam.

He continues to say:

"Our vision was to build a community and encourage Filipino dancers by providing mentorship, financial support, and access to a network of artists and enthusiasts...Cash aid is at the forefront of our efforts as we believe in financially enabling dance professionals so they may continue to create art. Our goal is to counter the idea of 'starving artist'."

In addition to providing monthly stipends, cash aid and work for struggling dancers, LikhaPH also hosts online discussions in order for dancers to support one another.

