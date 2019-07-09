Gerald Santos Has Been Cast as Anthony in SWEENEY TODD

Manila, Philippines--Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, is thrilled to announce that Gerald Santos joins the cast of the company's highly-anticipated staging of SWEENEY TODD starring Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga and Jett Pangan.

Pop balladeer-turned-musical theater performer Gerald Santos was the grand champion of "Pinoy Pop Superstar" and went on to play the role of Thuy in the UK Tour of MISS SAIGON for two years starting in 2017. He has performed in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland, and Germany. He has also released several studio albums including "A Day on the Rainbow" and "Pinakahihintay," "The Prince of Ballad," and "Kahit Anong Mangyari." He won the Male Pop Artist of the Year award at the PMPC Star Awards and is currently signed with Star Music Philippines, where he is working on his sixth studio album. He has appeared in musicals such as "Sino Ka Ba, Jose Rizal?" and "San Pedro Calungsod The Musical." In SWEENEY TODD, he will take on the role of Anthony Hope, which will be his biggest musical theater role to date in the Philippines.

Gerald says of joining the esteemed cast of SWEENEY TODD, which also includes former "Miss Saigon" star Ima Castro and world-renowned baritone Andrew Fernando, "I am excited to again be performing for my 'kababayans'! It's my first musical here since 'Miss Saigon' and there really is no place like home! Filipinos are one of a kind as an audience. Also, I am thrilled to be working with Direk Bobby Garcia and Atlantis! I have seen many of the recent shows of Direk Bobby ("Jersey Boys," "Fun Home," "Matilda," "Angels in America," and most recently, "Beautiful" ) and truly they are at par with the other international productions out there! It is an honor to be part of the Atlantis family! ...I will [also] be working with the Lea Salonga, one of my inspirations! How cool is that? And also working with great performers like Jett, Ima, Andrew, and the rest of the company! It seems overwhelming but I plan to just enjoy this SWEENEY TODD journey! I can't wait to take on the challenge of playing Anthony Hope as truthfully and passionately as possible. I also look forward to the challenge of mastering the material, which is a classic."

Bobby Garcia, who directs the final offering of Atlantis' 20th-anniversary season, says, "Gerald impressed us all during his 'Miss Saigon' auditions a few years ago and I knew then that I wanted him to perform with us when he returned to Manila. Hearing his rendition of 'Joanna' is already such a thrill this early on. He is everything you wish Anthony Hope would be. We are proud to have him join us and are thankful that the timing worked out perfectly."

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's musical masterpiece SWEENEY TODD has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, for its Broadway premiere, as well as the Oliver Award for Best New Musical. SWEENEY TODD is a tasty, thrilling theatrical treat, which has simultaneously shocked, awed, and delighted audiences across the world. The Broadway revival went on to win two more Tony Awards taking its total up to 10 Tony Awards. 2019 also marks the 40th anniversary of the musical, having first opened on Broadway in 1979. SWEENEY TODD is a production by Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group and ABS CBN. It runs from October 11-27, 2019 at the Theatre at Solaire.

Tickets to SWEENEY TODD are now available at Ticketworld, call (632) 891-9999 or visit TicketWorld.com.ph. For group bookings and fundraising opportunities, email sweeneytodd@atlantistheatrical.com.

Photo: Japs Ramiscal





