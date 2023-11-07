Dulaang UP launches 46th Season: SIDHI'T SILAKBO

“What does it mean to be a woman in our world today?”

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Krysta Rodriguez, Aisha Jackson to Lead DISNEY PRINCESS-THE CONCERT in the Philippines Photo 2 Krysta Rodriguez, Aisha Jackson to Lead DISNEY PRINCESS-THE CONCERT in the Philippines
Video: SILVER LINING Cast Take Their Bows Photo 3 Video: SILVER LINING Cast Take Their Bows
Video: Ben&Ben Teases Upcoming New Musical, ONE MORE CHANCE Photo 4 Video: Ben&Ben Teases Upcoming New Musical, ONE MORE CHANCE

Dulaang UP launches 46th Season: SIDHI'T SILAKBO

Manila, Philippines--Dulaang Unibersidad ng Pilipinas (Dulaang UP) celebrates women in its 46th season, which will be launched on November 23, 2023, at the IBG-KAL Theatre. The season titled SIDHI’T SILAKBO launches via a double-feature production of female narratives performed in monologues and masterclasses given by trailblazers in Philippine theatre.

SIDHI: This season launches DUP Studio, the company’s newest initiative in Philippine theatre education. Dulaang UP alumna, FAMAS Best Supporting Actress, and internationally acclaimed actress Dolly De Leon (BAFTA, Golden Globes, Los Angeles Film Critics nominations) will mentor a new breed of theatre talents in its first-ever master class to be opened to the public titled “Auditioning for a Role and Landing It."

SILAKBO: DUP Artistic Director Issa Manalo Lopez and Virgin Labfest Festival Co-Director Tess Jamias will direct the production of SIDHI’T SILAKBO with five female actors: Shamaine Buencamino, Uzziel Delamide, Chic San Agustin, Wenah Nagales, and Adrienne Vergara in a collection of all-female monologues reimagined by writer Maynard Manansala from classical theatrical works. The production weaves women’s stories through spaces where women confront their realities and assert their choices of what is true, what is right, and what makes them happy.

The company will also stage a re-run of the female-led “Kung Paano Nanalo Sa Karera Si Rosang Taba” in April 2024.

One of the season’s highlights is Dulaang UP’s collaboration with the International Federation for Theatre Research (IFTR) and Kolab Co. for a twin-billed staging of Layeta Bucoy’s “Ellas Inocentes” to be directed by Lopez and Eljay Castro Deldoc’s “Walang Bago sa Dulang Ito” to be directed by Jamias and Herbie Go in July 2024.

To Lopez, SIDHI’T SILAKBO (title of the season and its all-female season opener) celebrates the authenticity and validity of female realities. “It is an awakening, a breaking of the cycle, breaking stereotypes, of women liberating themselves through a series of performances of freedom, fury, wit, rage, love, and ruin. All fueled by their ferocity and frenzy,” she said--with reporting by Marc Stanley Mozo and Holden Kenneth Alcazaren.




RELATED STORIES - Philippines

1
Krysta Rodriguez, Aisha Jackson to Lead DISNEY PRINCESS-THE CONCERT in the Philippines Photo
Krysta Rodriguez, Aisha Jackson to Lead DISNEY PRINCESS-THE CONCERT in the Philippines

Broadway’s leading ladies Krysta Rodriguez, Anneliese van der Pol, Aisha Jackson, and Steffanie Leigh will star in 'Disney Princess, The Concert' in Manila (Nov. 18-19, Samsung Performing Art Theater), and Davao (Nov. 21, SMX Convention Center), and Cebu (Nov. 22, Waterfront Hotel Cebu City).

2
Video: Ben&Ben Teases Upcoming New Musical, ONE MORE CHANCE Photo
Video: Ben&Ben Teases Upcoming New Musical, ONE MORE CHANCE

Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA), Star Cinema, and folk-pop band Ben&Ben have joined forces for the film-to-stage adaptation of the cult classic 'One More Chance,' whose romantic pair Popoy and Basha won the hearts of many Filipino cinemagoers since the film’s premiere in 2007.

3
Video: SILVER LINING Cast Take Their Bows Photo
Video: SILVER LINING Cast Take Their Bows

Principal casts Ricky Davao (Leo), Joel Nunez (Anton), Raul Montesa (Raul), Nenel Arcayan (Josie), Jep Go (Rico), Shaun Ocrisma (Mart), Maronne Cruz (Dalai), and Hazel Maranan (Agnes) led the curtain call on opening night, Oct. 20.

4
Alice Reyes CARMEN, Other Choreographic Works, On Stage This Weekend Photo
Alice Reyes' CARMEN, Other Choreographic Works, On Stage This Weekend

After recently staging Alice Reyes’ classic 'Rama, Hari,' the Alice Reyes Dance Philippines presents 'Carmen and Other Spirits,' a mixed bill featuring four choreographic works tackling the themes of codependency, environmental degradation, love, obsession, and jealousy.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND Video
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
View all Videos

Philippines SHOWS
Hamilton in Philippines Hamilton
The Theatre At Solaire (9/17-11/26)Tracker
Disney Princess-The Concert in Philippines Disney Princess-The Concert
Samsung Performing Arts Theater (11/18-11/19)
Tabing Ilog in Philippines Tabing Ilog
PETA Theater Center (11/10-12/17)
Twenty Questions in Philippines Twenty Questions
Mirror Studio Theatre (11/10-11/19)
Truth: Mga Dula ng Kabalintunaan at Katotohanan in Philippines Truth: Mga Dula ng Kabalintunaan at Katotohanan
Guang Ming College Tagaytay (11/17-12/22)PHOTOS
Snow White & The Prince in Philippines Snow White & The Prince
Onstage Theater (9/16-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You