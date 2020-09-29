DLSU Harlequin Theatre Guild Stages First Virtual Production, UNMUTE

UNMUTE closed last September 27 on Facebook via a “live stream.”

Manila, Philippines - Based on a recent survey among 90 youth organizations from 48 countries by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), young people, especially the students, face sizable risks in their education, mental health, and income source due to the current global health crisis. Topically, these fundamental issues were also at the core of "Unmute," Harlequin Theatre Guild's (De La Salle University) first-ever virtual production.

"Unmute," introduced by Harlequin's Artistic Director Raffy Tejada, closed last Sunday, September 27, on Facebook via a "live stream."

By structure, Harlequin's "Unmute" was made up of four parts: timely online conversations, which we're reasonably familiar with by now.

A little over an hour, the production has presented "Boboto na si Bunso" by Grey Erica, "White Noise" by Hannah Papa, "Sa Muling Pagsikat ng Araw" by Guion Marciano, and "Salamat, Patawad at Paalam" by Juan Castillo.

"Boboto na Si Bunso" by Grey Erica

"Boboto na si Bunso" peers through the perspective of an 18-year-old Miguel, who is most enthusiastic about his first time to vote. With genuine curiosity, he explores different fundamental stages of developing his political and social awareness. Towards the end of his adventurous exploration, he learns more in-depth about diverse schools of thought, attributes of a leader, and, most importantly, the voter's power.

"White Noise" by Hannah Papa

Capturing the different perspectives of those who are affected by the pandemic and the current state of education in the country, the play showcases the stories of the families of Jessica, Marites, and Ms. Levi on what life is like in the minds of a student, parent, and teacher, respectively.

"Sa Muling Pagsikat ng Araw" by Guion Marciano

As a young student away from home, Maia treads through life lightly. But when she loses the person she lives for, she's forced to face the harshness of reality. As she spends each waking minute in regret, the light of love catches up with her.

"Salamat, Patawad at Paalam" by Juan Castillo

Who are the underappreciated frontliners? They are the people who have kept us safe even before the pandemic hit.

In "Salamat, Patawad at Paalam," Nay Doddy cares for Bene, Gwen, and Sam for the longest time. They make their peace and bid their goodbyes as Nay Doddy tries to return home.

