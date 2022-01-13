Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Philadelphia Awards
HELLO DOLLY! - Shawnee Playhouse Leads Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
David Arzberger - HELLO DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Arzberger - HELLO, DOLLY! - Shawnee Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Musical
Ryan Cook - HELLO, DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Play
Colette Boudreaux - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Shawnee Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Stream
Kirsten Almeida - HOLIDAY HUMBUG - Star of the Day
Best Editing Of A Stream
Alessandra Fanelli - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Danny Murphy Productions
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ellen Schmoyer - HELLO, DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse
Best Musical
HELLO DOLLY! - Shawnee Playhouse
Best Performer In A Musical
Sarah McCarroll - HELLO, DOLLY! - Shawnee Playhouse
Best Performer In A Play
Maryjane Baer - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Shawnee Playhouse
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Charlotte Myers - HOLIDAY HUMBUG - Star of the Day
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Emily Monaco - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Villanova
Best Play
WONDER OF THE WORLD - Playcrafters
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
HELLO, DOLLY! - Shawnee Playhouse
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ryan Cook - HELLO DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Todd G. Deen - HELLO DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
THE TROUBLE WITH LOVE IS - Danny Murphy Productions
Best Streaming Play
PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Villanova
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Michael Guerriere - HELLO DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Abigail Witt - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Shawnee Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Ryan Wolfe - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Villanova