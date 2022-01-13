Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Philadelphia Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

2021 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

David Arzberger - HELLO DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Arzberger - HELLO, DOLLY! - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Musical

Ryan Cook - HELLO, DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Play

Colette Boudreaux - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Stream

Kirsten Almeida - HOLIDAY HUMBUG - Star of the Day

Best Editing Of A Stream

Alessandra Fanelli - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Danny Murphy Productions

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ellen Schmoyer - HELLO, DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Musical

HELLO DOLLY! - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical

Sarah McCarroll - HELLO, DOLLY! - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Performer In A Play

Maryjane Baer - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Charlotte Myers - HOLIDAY HUMBUG - Star of the Day

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Emily Monaco - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Villanova

Best Play

WONDER OF THE WORLD - Playcrafters

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

HELLO, DOLLY! - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Cook - HELLO DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Todd G. Deen - HELLO DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

THE TROUBLE WITH LOVE IS - Danny Murphy Productions

Best Streaming Play

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Villanova

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Michael Guerriere - HELLO DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Abigail Witt - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Shawnee Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Ryan Wolfe - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Villanova