Video: Inside Rehearsals of Philadelphia Theatre Company's NIGHT SIDE SONGS

Get a first look inside rehearsals of Philadelphia Theatre Company's NIGHT SIDE SONGS, which runs February 21, 2025 through March 9th, 2025.

A ground-breaking ninety-minute new musical, Night Side Songs explores the intimacy of illness, mortality, and the incredible dignity of caregivers through the story of Yasmine Holly, a fictional character informed by interviews with real doctors, hospital staff, and patients, many from right here in Philadelphia.

Night Side Songs is a musical convergence that reflects and celebrates Philly’s “eds and meds” community with humor, grace, and profound empathy. The production will tour local hospitals, community centers, and places of worship for two weeks before its run at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre.

The production is Directed by Taibi Magar with words and lyrics by The Lazours.

Night Side Songs is supported by The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage.

