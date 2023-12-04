See Isaac Mizrahi, AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Performers & More At Bucks County Playhouse in 2024

A one-of-a-kind cabaret by fashion icon Isaac Mizrahi, performances by “America’s Got Talent’s” comedy TV magician and musical illusionist Chris Funk, and political comedy by the iconic satire group, “The Capitol Fools,” are among the highlights of Bucks County Playhouse’s Visiting Artists Series, which will kick off on January 20. Tickets are on sale now at www.buckscountyplayhouse.org or contact the box office at 215.862.2121

Bucks County Playhouse’s Visiting Artist Series represents one of the few times on the calendar when outside producers take the stage to showcase their work. Renowned and unique performers from across the country — and around the globe — join local favorites for a lineup of crowd-pleasing fare that run through the end of the year.

Here is the overview of the schedule with details below:

January 20-21 • “The Capitol Fools”

January 27-28 • “Divas3”

February 2-3 • “Portrait of Aretha”

February 10-11 • “Shades of Bublé”

February 16-17 • “Dixie’s Tupperware Party”

February 23-24 • “Cross That River”

March 1-2 • “Always Olivia”

March 8 • “The Sounds of Soul”

March 15-17 • “The Jersey Tenors”

March 23 • “Isaac Mizrahi”

March 30 • “Chris Funk”

April 5 • “The Ugly Duckling”

April 12 • “Take3”

April 13-14 • Two-Time Tony Winner Norbert Leo Butz

April 27 • “The Great Dubois”

May 4 • Claybourne Elder

“The Capitol Fools” • January 20 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm, January 21 at 1:30 pm

The Capitol Fools features former members of the Capitol Steps. The stairway to heavenly political satire originally laid by the Capitol Steps continues upward with The Capitol Fools — the new musical parody group created by the performers and co-writer from the Capitol Steps. The Capitol Fools hold up a mirror to our crazy political culture, providing hilarious song parodies and foolish reflections that continue to inspire belly-laughter.

“Divas3” • January 27 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm, January 28 at 1:30 pm

Three female singers with powerhouse voices sing the biggest hits of the greatest divas in music history. This vibrant show spans four decades covering the 1960s through the 1990s with hits by Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, Abba, and many more!

“Portrait of Aretha” • February 2 at 7:30 pm and February 3 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Aretha Franklin taught us how to "Think" and demand "Respect..." all while ridin' on the "Freeway of Love!" In Portrait of Aretha, CeCe Teneal honors the legacy of the Queen of Soul with personalized interpretations of both popular and lesser-known songs from this 18-Grammy-Award-winning icon’s 50-year career, including “Chain of Fools,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Rock Steady,” and many more!

“Shades of Bublé ” • February 10 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm, February 11 at 1:30 pm

With three voices singing incredible songs like "Feeling Good," "Moondance," "Come Fly With Me," "Home," "Everything," "Fever," "Save the Last Dance for Me" and many more, “Shades Of Bublé:” A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé brings the swinging standards and pop hits of Michael Bublé to the stage in an unforgettable high-energy concert event.

“Dixie’s Tupperware Party” • February 16 at 7:30 pm, February 17 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Dixie Longate is the fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing your grandma’s Tupperware party into the 21st century. Audiences howl with laughter as Dixie demonstrates alternative uses for the iconic plastic kitchen staple. Filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, audience participation, and a little bit of empowerment and homespun wisdom, “Dixie's Tupperware Party” leaves your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher. The show has Adult Content. All patrons under the age of 21 must be accompanied by a ticketed adult chaperone age 25 or older.

“Cross That River” • February 23 at 11 am and 7:30 pm, February 24 at 1:30 pm

The unsettled West of the 1860s provides a new life and new dreams for Blue, a run-away slave, who escapes to Texas to become one of America's first Black Cowboys. This compelling tale of freedom integrates fiction with historical fact, and each song presents a different page in this complicated chapter of American History. Age recommendation: 5 and up. Best suited for ages 8 and up.

“Always Olivia” • March 1 at 7:30 pm, March 2 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm

“Always Olivia” Tribute is a one-of-a-kind tribute features five costume changes, four decades of music; honoring one of the most celebrated and beloved pop icons of all time; the late - Olivia Newton-John.

“The Sounds of Soul” • March 8 at 7:30 pm, March 9 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Get ready to relive the hits of Motown and beyond as this exciting, high-energy act unleashes superior vocals and slick dance moves powered by pure soul ... Featuring hits from The Temptations, The Four Tops, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, The Supremes, Lionel Richie, Tina Turner, Barry White, and more!

“The Jersey Tenors” • March 15 at 7:30 pm, March 16 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm, March 17 at 1:30 pm

From Frank Sinatra to Frankie Valli ... The Jersey Tenors are the newest Opera/Rock Mash-up sensation, creating an explosive blend of iconic Opera classics alongside Rock ‘N Roll greats like Queen, Elton John, and Bon Jovi – to name but a few.

“Isaac Mizrahi” • March 23 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm

A cabaret-style show with plenty of panache ... A talent way beyond fashion, Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer, and producer for over 30 years. Accompanied by his band of jazz musicians, Mizrahi will perform a range of tunes from Madonna and Barbra Streisand to Billie Eilish, Cole Porter, and more. You'll laugh out loud at his hilarious musings.

“Chris Funk” • March 30 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Comedy magician, Chris Funk performs an engaging and visceral multimedia experience that has family audiences talking and scratching their heads for years to come. From NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”, FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Masters of Illusion” and “Syfy’s Wizard Wars”, his unique approach to magic has garnered praise for his performances all over the country and around the world.

“The Ugly Duckling” • April 5 at 9 am, 11 am and 7:30 pm

Semifinalists from "America's Got Talent" in a show for the young and young at heart ... Lightwire Theater brings a classic tale to the Modern Stage in an unforgettable theatrical experience. Lined with electroluminescent wire, the beloved story of “The Ugly Duckling” plays out on stage through a cutting-edge blend of puppetry, technology and dance. Age recommendation: 5 and up.

“Take3” • April 12 at 7:30 pm

With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio, Take3, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. Trained at the world’s top conservatories, Take3 has expanded their repertoire from Bach and Beethoven to Bieber and The Beach Boys.

Norbert Leo Butz • April 13 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm, April 14 at 1:30 pm

Two-time Tony-award winner Norbert Leo Butz (“Wicked”, “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”) makes his Playhouse debut in a cabaret performance of Broadway songs he is famous for, original music and some classic blues and rock. It features Catherine Porter.

“The Great DuBois” • April 27 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm

A fast-paced, high-energy circus show for all ages...showcasing incredible feats of juggling, hula hoops, unicycle, aerial, circus stunts, contortion, magic and audience interaction all wrapped up in a blanket of comedy. Simply put...the most unique 2-person circus show you will ever see! Recently featured in Hugh Jackman’s hit movie, “The Greatest Showman”, The Great DuBois have amassed an impressive list of credits, including the Tony Award winning “Pippin” on Broadway, “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”, “Late Night with David Letterman”, Britney Spears World Circus Tour, and the movie “Burlesque” to highlight just a few.

Claybourne Elder • May 4 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Broadway’s hunky gay ex-Mormon dad Claybourne Elder, star of Company, Sunday in the Park…, and HBO’s “The Gilded Age.” His concert If the Stars Were Mine is a hilarious, heartfelt, and surprisingly filthy evening that’s part cabaret and part stand-up. Using his favorite music from Sondheim, the Great American Songbook, Whitney Houston, and beyond, Clay explores sex, fatherhood, and what exactly happens when you eat the body of Christ. Come see why critics call him “handsome and intense” (Rex Reed, Observer), “tough and tender” (Joe Dziemianowicz, New York Daily News) and “stupid funny as he is drop-dead buff” (Robert Hofler, The Wrap).

ABOUT BUCKS COUNTY PLAYHOUSE

Steeped in a theatrical history that stems back to its founding in 1939 by a roster of theatrical royalty, Bucks County Playhouse is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its 2012 re-opening and restoration. With more than 75,000 patrons walking through its doors every year, the Playhouse is leading the economic resurgence of New Hope and the surrounding community. In 2014, Tony Award-winning producers Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler took the helm of the Playhouse, reclaiming its reputation of attracting Broadway and Hollywood artists. Playhouse productions of “Company” starring Justin Guarini, and William Finn’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” were named by Wall Street Journal to its “Best of Theatre” list for 2015. In 2018, the Wall Street Journal again hailed the Playhouse and Artistic Associate Hunter Foster in its Best of the Year listings for its production of “42nd Street” and in 2019 labeled the Playhouse “one of the best regional theaters on the East coast.” Box office records have been repeatedly broken by Signature Productions of “Steel Magnolias” directed by Marsha Mason, “Mamma Mia!” directed by John Tartaglia and “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” “Million Dollar Quartet,” “42nd Street,” and “Guys & Dolls” (all directed by Hunter Foster). In 2021, the team developed and presented Candace Bushnell’s “Is There Still Sex in the City?,” which the Playhouse then partnered to move to New York. The creative teams who come to create new productions at the Playhouse are among the most talented artists working in the professional theatre today and relish the opportunity to work on the historic stage where Grace Kelly, Robert Redford, and Jessica Walter began their careers.