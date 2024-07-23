UD Summer Stage Achieves KultureCity Certification

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drexel Hill, PA. Upper Darby Summer Stage has earned certification in its 49th season as a sensory-inclusive space, the first Delaware County-based arts organization to do so.

There are millions of people worldwide living with invisible disabilities. 1 in 4 in the United States alone has a sensory impairment. Sensory-friendly or autism-friendly environments are designed to account for sensitivities linked to autism. Any sensory-friendly event or space should allow individuals on the spectrum to partake in the same activities as their neurotypical peers comfortably. The overall goal is to build a sustainable environment, both in rehearsals and for performances, that supports theatre fans who are neurodivergent or experiencing invisible disabilities.

The certification process required all the Summer Stage staff to be trained by leading medical and neurodivergent professionals on recognizing guests and participants with sensory needs and how to approach a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags, equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads will also be available to all participants and audience members at Upper Darby Summer Stage who may feel overwhelmed in any environment.

In addition to the sensory bags, Summer Stage will have a sensory-friendly space available on-site for all performances for those who may need to step away from the live performance.

Additionally, later this season Summer Stage will host its first-ever accessible/relaxed performance for the community on Saturday, August 3, at 1:30 PM. Attending this will also allow participants to connect with our Butterfly Buddy Programs. This performance, offered for the Mainstage production of Disney's Newsies the Musical, will include altered technical effects to support audience needs, the opportunity for a "touch tour" of props, costumes as well as a chance to "meet your seat" ahead of the performance for those attending.

Partnering with KultureCity is an important step in providing greater access to Summer Stage's outstanding performances for all. "Whether onstage, in the audience, or in our rehearsal process, everyone deserves the chance to participate in live theatre and experience the magic of sharing stories," explained Chris Luner, Upper Darby Summer Stage Artistic and Managing Director.

"I truly enjoyed our KultureCity training this year and think this is a great addition to the Summer Stage staff and program," Kayla Kelly, co-coordinator of Summer Stage Junior, said. She added, "We are filling our staff 'toolboxes' even more and that makes me so excited and set up for success working with all our Summer Stagers."

"Empowering communities through inclusion and innovation, Upper Darby Summer Stage is aligned with the same visionary spirit as KultureCity and is championing a world where every individual, regardless of ability, is not just accepted but celebrated for their unique contributions to the tapestry of humanity," Uma Srivastava, Executive Director, KultureCity said.

Upper Darby Summer Stage is the nation's leader in children's theatre, empowering young people to celebrate the magic within themselves and others, and to share the magic with the entire community. Each summer Summer Stage entertains over 30,000 audience members and in 2024 will engage over 850 young people. Featuring programs for young people and adults ages 10 through 35, Summer Stage is not only an ideal place for young audience members to experience the magic of theatre for the first time, but also participate in an environment where taking risks, embracing the unknown, and celebrating community are pillars of the organization's existence. Visit udsummerstage.org for more info.

KultureCity, established in 2014, is a dynamic non-profit organization at the forefront of the inclusivity movement which continues to make waves in creating a more accessible and accepting world for individuals with sensory needs and invisible disabilities (found in 1 in 4 of us). In a short 10 years, a few highlights of KultureCity's impact include making over 1,800 venues sensory-inclusive certified, handing out almost a million sensory bags to individuals in need, making over 150 live events sensory-inclusive, and saving 48 lives through the KultureCity First Responder Training. KultureCity's commitment to inclusivity extends beyond physical spaces. The organization actively collaborates with influential figures, businesses, and communities to promote awareness and understanding of invisible disabilities. KultureCity partners with event industry leaders like the NFL, NBA, MLB, and FIFA to make their flagship events sensory-inclusive. With ongoing initiatives, partnerships, and a passionate community of supporters, KultureCity is set to leave an enduring impact on the landscape of inclusivity.

