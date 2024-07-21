Edward W. Hardy, Brandie Sutton, Phillip Bullock, And More To Perform In TEA & SYMPHONY Today

The event will take place in The Evergreen Ballroom at 2 pm.

By: Jul. 21, 2024
Edward W. Hardy, Brandie Sutton, Phillip Bullock, And More To Perform In TEA & SYMPHONY Today
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Today, the Pocono Mountain Music Festival will host their annual "Tea & Symphony," a quintessentially elegant afternoon tea at Skytop, featuring a menu of sandwiches, sweet treats, and, of course, scones! The experience will be made unforgettable with a live performance by violinist Dr. Edward W. Hardy, soprano Brandie Inez Sutton, tenor Robert Anthony Mack, baritone Phillip Bullock, and pianist Kyle P. Walker. These classical and opera selections, curated by Janinah Burnett, flawlessly complement this sophisticated afternoon.

LATEST NEWS

ACT Players' JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Begins Performances
Quintessence Theatre To Present World Premiere Adaptation of GIOVANNI'S ROOM And More
LEGALLY BLONDE JUNIOR to be Presented at the Shawnee Playhouse
LAST OF THE RED HOT MAMAS Extends at Bucks County Playhouse; Watch New Footage Here!

The event will take place in The Evergreen Ballroom (One Skytop, Skytop, PA 1837) at 2 pm. Tickets range from $35 to $100.

For tickets, visit https://www.poconofest.org/tea-and-symphony




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos