Edward W. Hardy, Brandie Sutton, Phillip Bullock, And More To Perform In TEA & SYMPHONY Today

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Today, the Pocono Mountain Music Festival will host their annual "Tea & Symphony," a quintessentially elegant afternoon tea at Skytop, featuring a menu of sandwiches, sweet treats, and, of course, scones! The experience will be made unforgettable with a live performance by violinist Dr. Edward W. Hardy, soprano Brandie Inez Sutton, tenor Robert Anthony Mack, baritone Phillip Bullock, and pianist Kyle P. Walker. These classical and opera selections, curated by Janinah Burnett, flawlessly complement this sophisticated afternoon.

The event will take place in The Evergreen Ballroom (One Skytop, Skytop, PA 1837) at 2 pm. Tickets range from $35 to $100.

For tickets, visit https://www.poconofest.org/tea-and-symphony

Comments