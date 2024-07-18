Photos: First Look At SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER At People's Light

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beginning July 17, Malvern-based theatre People’s Light (39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA 19355) concludes its 49th season with the regional premiere presentation of Somewhere Over the Border by Emmy Award-nominated playwright, actor, and composer Brian Quijada. See photos from the production.

Presented as a co-production with Pittsburgh's City Theatre and Pittsburgh CLO, the Cumbia hip-hop musical is inspired by the true story of Quijada’s mother’s journey from El Salvador to the U.S. retold as a riff on L. Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz.

Directed by Laura Acalá Baker, the musical’s cast features actors Gloria Vivica Benavides, Isabella Campos, Bobby Plasencia, Jerreme Rodriguez, Arusi Santi, and Ariana Valdes.

Somewhere Over the Border runs from July 17 to August 11, with 28 performances presented on the Leonard C. Haas Stage, a 340-seat venue housed in an 18th-century stone barn.

