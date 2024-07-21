ACT Players' JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Begins Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ACT Players is presenting JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT now through July 28th at Avon Grove Middle School.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's multi award-winning show Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been performed hundreds of thousands of times including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway, international tours in over 80 countries worldwide and has become one of the world's most beloved family musicals.

Featuring much loved pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door, There's One More Angel In Heaven and Go, Go, Go Joseph.

Remaining performance dates are July 21 AND July 25, 26, 27, 28 - click the date you want to see the show for tickets or visit https://actplayers.org/event/joseph-and-the-amazing-technicolor-dreamcoat/

Location: Avon Grove Middle School, 257 State Rd, West Grove, PA 19390

