Theatre In The X Will Host Free Performances of ONE MONKEY DON'T STOP NO SHOW

Theatre in the X, which was created in 2013 to provide the people of West Philadelphia and the African American community at large the opportunity to see professional quality theater in their own neighborhood for no cost, will present One Monkey Don't Stop No Show, a hilarious and heartfelt play by renowned playwright Don Evans, for their 11th season. Evans earned his M.A. and M.F.A. in Theatre Arts from Temple University and was a part of the Black Arts Movement. The company's production of One Monkey Don't Stop No Show will be offered to audiences for free at Philadelphia's Malcolm X Park for a limited engagement, August 22 - 25, 2024.

One Monkey Don't Stop No Show is a dynamic and poignant comedy that explores the intersections of family, culture, and societal expectations. Set in the 1970s, the play centers around the Harris family, a middle-class African American household in Philadelphia, whose lives are turned upside down when their southern, unrefined niece, Beverley, comes to live with them. With sharp wit and keen insight, Don Evans masterfully navigates themes of class, race, and the quest for identity, delivering a story that is as relevant today as it was when it was first written.

The production is directed by Maureen Henighan Booker, a seasoned theatre professional who served as Assistant Director for Theatre in the X's award winning productions of Dreamgirls and Zooman and the Sign. "Our brilliantly stunning cast stretches character to explore the nuance of our rich, yet complicated cultural tapestry," said Henighan Booker. "This tapestry is specifically The African American Experience and the deconstruction of the timeless debate, 'Is it race, is it class or is it pedigree?' In this comedy, Mr. Evans uses music, emotion, language and robust critique to force us to "pay attention to the tension" to see what it means to really get our needs met as a people, as a community and ultimately as individuals."

One Monkey Don't Stop No Show features Janan Ashton, Carlo Campbell, Eric Carter, Danielle Shaw-Oglesby, Sharese Salters, Tasha Holmes, Semaja Murphy, and Davon Cochran.

Admission is free and available to the public at Malcolm X Park (5100 Pine St, Philadelphia). Audience members should BYOC (bring your own chair) and will experience a block-party like atmosphere before the show. Shows are August 22 and 23 at 7PM and August 24 and 25 at 5PM. For more information, visit theatreinthex.com.

