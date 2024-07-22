PCS Theater to Present IT'S JUST A NUMBER Cabaret Featuring Robert Welch and Donna Dougherty

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PCS Theater will present its upcoming cabaret, "It's Just a Number," starring acclaimed performer Robert Welch alongside PCS President Donna Dougherty. This special event will showcase an evening of enchanting music and captivating performances, promising an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

"It's Just a Number" features PCS Theater stage veterans Donna Dougherty (President, Board of Governors) and Robert Welch, who remind us that age doesn’t define who you are, what you have achieved, or what you can still accomplish. Their performances will celebrate the idea that one can achieve anything at any age, whether old or young.

Special guest Theodora K. Psitos will join them for this evening of music and storytelling, creating a relaxed performance environment where all are welcome.

This one-night-only event will take place on Saturday, August 3, at 7:30 p.m. on the Main Stage in the air-conditioned auditorium of PCS Theater. Directed by and starring Robert Welch and Donna Dougherty, with music direction by Jeff Smith, this cabaret promises to be a night filled with laughter, heartwarming moments, and exceptional musical talent.

"We are delighted to present 'It's Just a Number' as a celebration of the enduring spirit of theater," said Anne Marie Scalies, Marketing Director of PCS Theater. "This cabaret promises to be a night filled with laughter, heartwarming moments, and a showcase of exceptional musical talent."

The pit band includes:

- Keyboard: Jeff Smith

- Bass: George Livanos

- Drums: Lisa Gilmer

- Cello: Jane Roberts, Adina Olson

- Violin: Tyler Meil, Katie Eng

- Reeds: Scott Porecca

- Trombone: Steve Smith

Tickets are $15 each with reserved seating, and PCS members receive a 20% discount. Season 112 Subscription Vouchers are accepted. Tickets are now available for purchase at pcstheater.org.

The event will be held at The Players Club of Swarthmore, 614 Fairview Rd, Swarthmore, PA 19081. For more information and to reserve your seats, visit pcstheater.org or contact 610-328-4271. For group sales discounts, please email groupsales@pcstheater.org.

