Sarah Sanford's LOVE YOU LOVE YOU LOVE YOU is Coming to Philadelphia Fringe and Cannonball Festivals

Theatre maker, teacher, and former Pig Iron Theatre member Sarah Sanford will premiere her new solo work "Love you Love you Love you" at the Cannonball and Philadelphia Fringe Festivals. In the show, a daughter befriends her mother's Alzheimer's in an attempt to prevent the cognitive curse from claiming her and eventually her son. This exciting collaboration between Sanford (writer-performer) and Alex Tatarsky (director) is the culmination of more than a year of development. "Love you Love you Love" you marks Sanford's return to the stage after a 9-year hiatus.

Opening for press is Friday, September 20 at 6:30PM.

"Love you Love you Love you" is a highly physical, tragi-comic confrontation with the surreal and terrifying landscape of memory loss. Sanford invites her audience into an interfamilial odyssey, casting them as her offspring, confidants, and caretakers. Navigating brain malfunctions and changing family dynamics, Sanford invokes an ancient sorceress to unleash the demons of family trauma and stop the curse of dementia. "Love you Love you Love you" pits the pain of losing a loved one to Alzheimer's against the simple joys of being present and the bliss of letting it all go.

Alexandra Tatarsky directs, with scenic & costume design by Andreea Mincic, lights by Tydell Williams, and sound design by Jonah Godfrey & Tyler Catanella.

Sanford on her inspiration for "Love you Love you Love you": I'm part of the sandwich generation. Over the past nine years I've witnessed my young son's physical and mental development, and my mother's physical and mental decline. The burgeoning of one parental relationship next to the slipping of another has made me acutely aware of time's passage and the many twists and turns a person's love can take over their lifetime. Love you Love you Love you"" was born out of a problem I've been trying to solve and mostly failing at: How to keep loving someone who's in the process of leaving you? This show is a kind of elegy to my mother, to her brain, and to all the versions of her that she may or may not have passed down to me.

Venue: Christ Church Neighborhood House, 4th floor theatre (accessible by elevator)

Dates/Times:

Sept 20 6:30pm

Sept 21 3:30pm

Sept 27 8:00pm

Sept 28 6:30pm

Sept 29 8:00pm

PWYC tickets to "Love you Love you Love you" are on sale by visiting https://phillyfringe.org/events/love-you-love-you-love-you/

Executive Producers: Mark and Bernadette Langdon

More information on Sarah Sanford can be found at https://pigiron.org/school and Instagram @sarahspunda.

