SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER: THE MUSICAL Brings the Disco Era to The Media Theatre

"Saturday Night Fever: The Musical" brings disco fever to The Media Theatre stage April 17 to June 9.

A Broadway, West End and US/UK tour favorite, this energetic musical is based on 1977's hit blockbuster film, featuring music by The Bee Gees.

The musical adaptation of "Saturday Night Fever" is the story of Tony Manero, a talented, streetwise kid from Brooklyn who attempts to escape a dead-end life through dancing. His weekends are spent at the local discotheque, where he enjoys the admiration of the crowd and a growing relationship with a young woman.

The role of Tony Manero at The Media Theatre is played by Jesse Corbin, an actor who resides in NYC but is actually from Pittsburgh.

"Saturday Night Fever" has been adapted to be more 'family friendly', with several of the movie's sub-plots such as racial conflict and drug use having less focus. A few of the Bee Gee's songs have been added to the musical, including the number one hit "Tragedy". Other songs in the musical are "Stayin' Alive", "Boogie Shoes", "Disco Inferno", "Night Fever", "Jive Talkin'", "Nights On Broadway", "More Than A Woman", "You Should Be Dancing", "If I Can't Have You" and more. Exciting choreography adds to the '70's atmosphere.

Jesse Cline directs "Saturday Night Fever: The Musical" at The Media Theatre, with Christian Ryan as choreographer and Ben Kapilow as music director.



For tickets to "Saturday Night Fever" (April 17 to June 9), call The Media Theatre at 610-891-0100 or visit mediatheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories