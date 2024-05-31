Review: PHILADELPHIA BALLET'S SPRING FESTIVAL at Red Rose Farm In Villanova

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The annual Spring Festival has become an much-anticipated event for the Philadelphia Ballet and their patrons. Held for the fifth time, this year, at Board Chairman David F. Hoffman's Red Rose Farm the Villanova suburb of Philadelphia, the intimate, outdoor setting showcased three pieces by the ballet and two by the Philadelphia Ballet School's students along with a VIP reception and followed by a dinner.

The program featured Bourbon St. choreographed by Angel Corella and Russell Ducker, "a high-energy homage to the nightlife of New Orleans, set to music by Louis Prima and the Barcelona Hot Angels." The next piece was On Cloud 9, which the Ballet described as,"a celebration of the beautiful music and carefree attitude of the 1950’s, that transports audiences back in time." The Philadelphia Ballet closed the evening with Suspended in Time, by Angel Corella, Russell Ducker, and Kirill Radev which showcased the music of Electric Light Orchestra.

Take a look at Broadway World's inside look at the Spring Festival.

Comments