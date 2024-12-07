Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards
Review: Holiday Favorite THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

The show runs until December 29th.

By: Dec. 07, 2024
Review: Holiday Favorite THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music Image
There really is no more iconic Christmas dance tradition than The Nutcracker and when the Philadelphia Ballet stages it, fans from all over the area fill the seats at The Academy of Music. Whether it is to relive their youth or pass on a holiday tradition, ballet lovers, and some who barely know ballet, make the pilgrimage to Center City for the ballet by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Marius Petipa that originiated in 1892.

Filled with lavish costumes and backdrops, the Philadelphia Ballet, under the artistic direction of Angel Corella, delivers the same rich George Balanchine choreography audiences have been mesmerized by since the 1950s. As entertaining as the original works the ballet performs can be, it is Corella's precise mastery of Balanchine that is imbued into performances year after year that seemingly can transport grandparents to their youth and children into the Nutcracker tapestry simultaneously.

Take a look at Broadway World's exclusive look at this year's staging of The Nutcracker by the Philadelphia Ballet. Click on the link to purchase tickets. The show runs until December 29th - The Nutcracker

