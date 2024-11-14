Previews: BALLETX FALL SERIES 2024 at Suzanne Roberts Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Philadelphia's top contemporary ballet company opened its 2024-25 at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre in Center City with a full program featuring a world premiere by Irish choreographer Marguerite Donlon and the return of favorites by choreographers Matthew Neenan and Takehiro Ueyama.

In an evening filled with high energy, high emotion and exquisite ballet, audience members were treated to a diverse offering of the kind of dance BalletX fans have come to expect and enjoy. BalletX co-founder Neenan's Mapping Out A Sky started the performance. Ueyama's gripping Heroes was next. After an intermission, Donlon's original work, inspired by the Irish dance of her youth, closed out the show.

There are six shows remaining to this opening run, that includes evening and matinee performances Saturday and Sunday. Take a look at Broadway World's exclusive look at the final dress rehearsal and wander through the visual tapestry the three choreographers spin for their audience. Click here to find out more about the show and purchase some of the few remaining tickets - TICKETS

