Photos: ROCK OF AGES at Bucks County Playhouse
The Tony Award-nominated musical, directed and choreographed by Shea Sullivan, features the greatest hits of the 1980s.
Bucks County Playhouse has released production photos and video from its high-energy production of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical “Rock of Ages” “with photos by Mark Garvin and video by Dave Tavani. With big hair, bigger dreams and some of the most recognizable rock anthems of the 1980s, the production continues to rock the Bucks County Playhouse through November 1, 2026.
Set on Hollywood’s legendary Sunset Strip, “Rock of Ages” follows small-town dreamers Sherrie and Drew as they chase love and rock-and-roll stardom against a soundtrack packed with hits made famous by Journey, Bon Jovi, Foreigner, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Poison and more. The musical features songs including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” “Here I Go Again,” “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.”
“’Rock of Ages’ is the soundtrack of the ’80s wrapped inside a big, funny Broadway musical. While people may not immediately recognize the title —the minute they understand what it is and hear what music is in it, they get excited,” says Bucks County Playhouse Producing Artistic Director BT McNicholl. “They know every song. And while we’re giving ‘Rocky Horror’ a break this year, we’re definitely not giving up the party. Come dressed for the occasion, get ready to sing along and get ready to rock.”
“Rock of Ages” is directed and choreographed by Shea Sullivan, whose previous work at Bucks County Playhouse includes “Leader of the Pack” and “Last of the Red Hot Mamas.” Her other credits include “Frozen” at Paper Mill Playhouse and the Off-Broadway productions of “R.R.R.E.D.,” “Neurosis,” “Polkadots” and “Pageant!”
“Rock of Ages” features a book by Chris D’Arienzo with arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp. “Rock of Ages” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com.
The creative team includes music director Eric Alsford, scenic designer Bryce Cutler, Costume Designer Tiffany Howard, lighting designer José Santiago, sound designer Kevin Heard, hair and wig designer Mary Tyler and props designer Marshall Pope. Erin Mittman serves as production stage manager, with Nat Lawton and Sydney Leffler as assistant stage managers. Casting is by Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.
Performances of “Rock of Ages” run through November 1 at Bucks County Playhouse, 70 S. Main Street, New Hope, PA. Tickets are available at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at 215-862-2121.
Photo Credit: Mark Garvin
The Cast of ROCK OF AGES
The Cast of ROCK OF AGES
Harley Jay, Noah Mutterperl, Drew Starlin, Conner John Gillooly
Harley Jay and the cast of Rock of Ages
Noah Mutterperl and the cast of Rock of Ages
The Cast of ROCK OF AGES
Noah Mutterperl, Brevin Collins and Evan Sleppy
Maggie Gidden and the cast of Rock of Ages
Photo Credit: Mark Garvin and Video by Dave Tavani:
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
An Intimate Evening with Michael Feinstein
The Keswick Theatre (11/01-11/01)
|
Ghostbusters In Concert
The Keswick Theatre (10/19-10/19)
|
THE WIZ
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (10/21-10/21)
|
The Dinner Detective Allentown True Crime Murder Mystery Show
The Dinner Detective Allentown (11/21-11/21)
|
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Philadelphia (10/24-10/24)
|
Forever Simon & Garfunkel
Bristol Riverside Theatre (5/12-5/16)
|
Turn the Beat! A Gloria Estefan Tribute
Bristol Riverside Theatre (3/03-3/07)
|
Choir! Choir! Choir! Un-Silent Night: An Epic Holiday Sing-Along
Zellerbach Theatre (12/18-12/18)
|
The Lifespan of a Fact
Act II Playhouse (10/06-11/08)
|
Jon Stetson's ♦ Ladies Only Psychic Party
Smoke & Mirrors Theater (11/22-11/22)