FROZEN Will Open at Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia

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Walnut Street Theatre will continue their 218th season by inviting audiences to follow the magical journey of Anna & Elsa! Disney's FROZEN The Broadway Musical will begin previews November 17, opens November 25, and is extended through January 3.

In the beautiful mountainous kingdom of Arendelle, Princesses Anna and Elsa grow up sheltered inside their castle, isolated from the world. When Elsa is crowned queen, the magical powers she desperately tried to conceal take control and she flees into the mountains. As a ferocious winter descends, Anna sets off on an epic journey to find Elsa and bring her home – with the help of ice harvester Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and a happy-go-lucky snowman named Olaf. Full of magic, humor, and a stunning musical score, FROZEN is a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance and finding the real meaning of true love. In the awe-inspiring production, discover twelve new songs written especially for the stage musical alongside beloved classics such as “For the First Time in Forever,” “Do you Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Let it Go.”

Based on the 1844 fairy tale “The Snow Queen” by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, Disney began exploring the idea of adapting the tale in 1937. The project was revived several times before the film premiered in 2013, becoming a worldwide sensation. Written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee, it was announced that the hit movie would be adapted into a Broadway musical in January 2014. The show opened on Broadway in March of 2018, with book written by Jennifer Lee and music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez. The show received 3 Tony Award-nominations for Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score and has been beloved by audiences ever since. The production went on to have a record-breaking run in London's West End that was captured for streaming audiences on Disney+.

Glenn Casale returns to the Walnut as the show's Director, having previously directed some of the theatre's most successful productions, including ELF The Broadway Musical, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, and last season's revolutionary hit, 1776 The Musical. Casale directed the 2012 Dutch production of Disney's The Little Mermaid, the ongoing Japanese production, the US national tour, and several regional productions in the States including the Walnut. His work also includes the 1999 Broadway revival of Peter Pan, which received a Tony nomination for Best Revival of a Musical, as well as the National Tour of Peter Pan and the A&E television production.

CHRIS BURCHERI returns as Music Director, continuing his sixth season in the role. Burcheri first took the podium in the 2019-20 season to provide music and vocal direction, and since led productions such as The Addams Family: The Musical, 1776 The Musical, A Christmas Story The Musical, Dreamgirls, ELF The Broadway Musical, Jersey Boys, and more.

Robbie Roby also returns as Choreographer. Roby previously choreographed for the Walnut's productions of ELF The Broadway Musical and Shrek the Musical, and his work as a choreographer has also been seen in Broadway Backwards (New Amsterdam Theatre), Disney's Beauty and the Beast (La Mirada and Pittsburgh CLO), Disney's The Little Mermaid (The 5th Avenue Theatre), Hairspray (Sugar Loaf PAC), and Little Shop of Horrors (Sacramento Music Circus).

Taking on the lead role of ice-magic wielder and newly crowned queen Elsa is MARIE EFIE in her Walnut Street Theatre debut. She is joined by Lauren Nicole Chapman, also in her Walnut debut, as the playful princess Anna. Former Walnut Street Theatre apprentice JOEY B. WILLIAMS makes his Mainstage debut in the role of ice harvester Kristoff, while Kevin Kulp (A Christmas Story - The Musical) joins to play his loyal companion, Sven the Reindeer. Bringing the charming yet conniving Prince Hans to life is Luke Monday in his Walnut debut. Similarly making his Walnut debut as the comedic and loveable Olaf the Snowman is Lee Slobotkin. WILL STEPHAN CONNELL (Jersey Boys) returns to play the Duke of Weselton.

Also returning to the Walnut stage as citizens of Arendelle and members of the Hidden Folk society are Tommy Betz (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical), Sara Brophy (A Christmas Story - The Musical), Mark Donaldson (1776 The Musical), Andrew Eckert (The Addams Family: The Musical), Brett-Marco Glauser (ELF The Broadway Musical), Rachael Britton Hart (The Addams Family: The Musical), Adam Hoyak (Disney's Beauty and the Beast), Kourtney Keitt (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical), BONNIE KELLY (The Addams Family: The Musical), Adam Mandala (Disney's Beauty and the Beast), ELISE MESTICHELLI (Shrek the Musical), TAYLOR J. Mitchell (Dreamgirls), Nichalas Parker (Rocky, the Musical), and FILIP PRZYBYCIEŃ-SHARMA (The Addams Family: The Musical).

Rounding out the adult ensemble in their Walnut Mainstage debuts are Dance Captain Carly Haig, RAVEN BURCKHALTER, and SHANE ROCHE.

The production will also feature several Delaware Valley children within the cast, all students of the Walnut's Theatre School program. CLARA BISHOP of Ambler, PA shares the role of Young Anna with MAISIE DEUTSCH of Sewell, NJ. TALIA BURTON of Sewell, NJ shares the role of Young Elsa with SCARLET PRESLEY of Horsham, PA. The children's ensemble also includes RAPHAEL SOMMER of Merion, PA; FAYE STOCKMAL of Bryn Mawr, PA; ELLIS TARGOFF of Philadelphia, PA; LILY DEVORE of Philadelphia, PA; Joan Martin of Philadelphia, PA; and REMI REYNOLDS of Narberth, PA.

The creative team behind the production is filled with folks who are excited to bring their magic to the Walnut. Scenic Designer Adam Koch makes his debut at the Walnut by transporting audiences to the fictitious land of Arendelle. Lighting Designer CHRISTOPHER BRUSBERG and Assistant Lighting Designer NICK WACKSMAN makes their debuts as well, working with Sound Designer Ed Chapman (1776 The Musical) to create all the sights, sounds, and magic of the world. Costume Designer Colleen Grady (Amadeus) and Wig Designer DESTINEE STEELE (The Addams Family: The Musical) come together to transform the cast into the fantastical folks of Arendelle.

With holiday cheer, heartwarming songs, and just a pinch of magic, Disney's FROZEN The Broadway Musical will bring families, friends, and audiences together with this powerful story of love and sisterhood. Join Anna and Elsa for their enchanted adventure this holiday season!

Performances begin November 17 and the show runs through January 3, 2027 which includes added holiday performances. Open captioning will be available for the Sunday, November 29, 7pm performance. Audio description will be available for the Thursday, December 10, 2pm performance. ASL translation will be available for Saturday, January 2, 7pm performance. The season will continue with David Mamet's GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS, Noel Coward's PRESENT LAUGHTER, and COME FROM AWAY the Musical. Walnut Street Theatre is also thrilled to announce the return of Independence Studio on 3, which returns this season with HEXEN: An Ancestral Witch Play, Gertrude Stein AND A COMPANION, and SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 14 Hrs 12 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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