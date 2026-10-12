People's Light to Welcome Three New Company Artists

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People's Light has added three new members to its Company of Artists, further expanding one of the organization's defining artistic traditions. Since its founding more than 50 years ago, People's Light has been defined by its Company of Artists, resident and regularly returning artists whose work extends far beyond the stage. As actors, teaching artists, dramaturgical consultants and community partners, they help uncover, shape and share stories rooted in Chester County that resonate throughout the region and beyond.

The three new Company Artists have already demonstrated that spirit through their work on People's Light stages and contributions to special events both on campus and in the community, as well as the theatre's education programs. Their breadth of engagement reflects the kind of sustained artistic partnership that defines the Company of Artists.

About People's Lights' new Company Artists:

Connor McAndrews

Actor and teaching artist Connor McAndrews joins the People's Light Company after appearing as a whole slew of characters in Little Shop of Horrors and as Smee in Peter Panto, for which he won a Barrymore Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Musical. His recent credits include This Is The Week That Is (1812 Productions), Young Frankenstein (Media Theatre), A Funny Thing Happened… (Scranton Shakespeare Festival), Forever Plaid/Plaid Tidings (Montgomery Theater), and productions with Theater at Monmouth and Ocean City Theatre Company. His devised work includes This Is What You Look Like, named a Best of DC Fringe selection, and Funkokomo with Mimebaby Theatre. McAndrews is a graduate of the Pig Iron School (MFA) and West Chester University (BM).

Brigitte Rottman

Brigitte Rottman is a music director, theatre educator, director and vocal coach committed to helping artists discover their voices, build confidence and tell meaningful stories. She serves on the Theatre Faculty at the Center for Performing and Fine Arts in West Chester, where she has spent more than a decade teaching, directing, music directing and mentoring students. Her professional credits include People's Light, Theatre Horizon, the University of the Arts, Gretna Theatre Company and Power Street Theatre Company. Recent music direction credits include Ain't Misbehavin', Wishing to Grow Up Brightly, Little Shop of Horrors, Siluetas and Tick, Tick…Boom!. Rottman is also passionate about supporting the Philly Latine Theatre Alliance and creating affirming, inclusive spaces for young artists.

Chabrelle D. Williams

Chabrelle D. Williams is a soprano and educator whose work spans opera, musical theatre and community engagement. Her People's Light credits include Armelia McQueen in Ain't Misbehavin', the Ghost of Christmas Present in A Christmas Carol and Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors. Her opera credits include Aida with Anchorage Opera and Amahl and the Night Visitors with Kentucky Opera. Williams has also premiered new works at Kentucky Opera, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center Theater and Boston Lyric Opera, including Lynn Nottage and Ricky Ian Gordon's Intimate Apparel. A graduate of Oberlin Conservatory of Music, she was the first artist to complete Rice University's Artist Diploma program and co-created the Holland Community Opera Fellowship at Opera Omaha.

Madeleine Garcia Named Graham Smith Company Fellow

As part of its continued investment in the growth and development of its artists, People's Light has named Madeleine Garcia as the 2026-27 recipient of the Graham Smith Company Fellowship.

A People's Light Company Artist since 2025, Garcia is a Philadelphia-based performer and teaching artist originally from Texas. Her People's Light credits include Little Shop of Horrors and A Christmas Carol, with additional regional credits including Rare Accidents (Quintessence), CATO Remixed and Children of the Sun (PAC), and Quixotic Professor Qiu (InterAct). Her screen credits include 825 Forest Road (Shudder) and Brave the Dark (Amazon Prime).

Created in honor of longtime People's Light Company Artist Graham Smith, the fellowship provides an emerging Company Artist with dedicated resources to deepen their craft and develop their professional practice. During the yearlong fellowship, Garcia will work with People's Light's artistic leadership to identify a tailored program of professional training based on her interests and goals. Opportunities may include voice and speech, text work, movement, musical training and exploration of specific theatrical forms.

The fellowship also includes mentorship with a veteran Company Artist, as well as opportunities for Garcia to work with People's Light's Education Department and lead workshops and classes for young artists throughout the season. Garcia will also receive a $5,000 award to support her professional development.

The Graham Smith Fund will additionally support professional development opportunities for the broader Company of Artists. Beginning this season, People's Light will offer company-wide workshops, master classes and artist-led exchanges designed to strengthen shared skills and vocabulary, introduce artists to new areas of practice, and create opportunities for Company Artists to learn from one another and visiting artists.

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