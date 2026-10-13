Act II Playhouse to Present Charlie Antalosky Award
The Ambler, Pennsylvania theater honors a beloved performer with a newly established award.
Act II Playhouse will present the inaugural Charlie Antalosky Award during its 26-27 Season. The award is presented to one performer and one designer, recognizing their contributions to the productions at Act II Playhouse. The award is named in honor of Philadelphia-area actor Charles Antalosky who passed away in 2005.
Winners of the annual award will be announced in January with a ceremony to follow in the spring. The award will also come with a monetary prize to honor the recipients’ exceptional work.
“This award will honor and support the artists who make our work possible and celebrate our connection to local theatre history,” said Tony Braithwaite, Artistic Director at Act II Playhouse.
“Few performers of my acquaintance have had the same love for their craft as Charlie did,” said Braithwaite. “It is incredibly fitting that this award is presented in Charlie’s honor to those creative artists who put so much effort and passion into the work they do on and off the Playhouse stage.”
Act II Playhouse Resident Stage Manager and Artistic Associate, Patricia Sabato said of Antalosky: “One of the perks of being a stage manager is being able to watch greatness being created in real time. I had the privilege of seeing Charlie create diverse characters throughout my career. Charlie’s professional work was grounded and real; his person was all that plus kindness and mirth.”
According to Braithwaite, “Charlie was just one of the dearest, sweetest people I have ever known. A role model and a friend.”
On Broadway, Antalosky appeared in the revival of Sly Fox starring Richard Dreyfuss, and understudied Rene Auberjonois.
His other Broadway credits included Fortune’s Fool with Alan Bates and Frank Langella, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Measure for Measure.
Antalosky won a 1996-97 Barrymore Award for his performance in the Walnut Street Theater’s 1776 playing Benjamin Franklin.
In Philadelphia, he appeared in the world premieres of Baby Case and Red Herring (both alongside Braithwaite, at the Arden Theatre Company, 2000 and 2001), Picasso at the Lapin Agile (also with Braithwaite), The Magic Fire, The Concert at Saint Ovide's Fair, Loot, and Curano de Bergerac (The Wilma). He also performed regionally throughout the country, performing for 13 seasons with the Alabama Shakespeare Festival.
“Even in his final years, Charlie never lost his childlike sense of wonder, joy, and delight in the theatre,” said Braithwaite. “My hope is that, in presenting these awards in his honor, we can carry forward that same spirit of joy, curiosity, and love for the theatre — and celebrate two recipients who embody it so beautifully.”
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