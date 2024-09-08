Philly Hoofers Unify in the First Annual PHILLY TAP FEST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new generation of tap dancers now carries the torch of traditional and innovative Philly Tap inspired by the legacy of LaVaughn Robinson. The annual Philly Tap Fest will be held November 1-3, 2024 at the Community Education Center (CEC). For more information visit www.phillytapfest.org

The faculty includes Robert Burden, Manny Chacon, Karen Cleighton, Mr. Taptastic (Brian Davis), Rochelle Haynes, Conner Kelly, Corinne Karon, Kathryn Schweingruber, Arthur Leo Taylor, Tim Yue, with Special Guest Nicole Billow

Events:

November 1st 7pm - 10pm

Opening Reception and Jam Session

Featuring Mr. Taptastic, Conner Kelly and the return of Philadelphia's own Tap Team II

November 2nd 10am - 9pm

Philadelphia Historic Tap Walk (Location Broad St and South St) (Robert Burden)

Tap Classes all levels (PTF Faculty)

Tap Talk Part 1 (Corinne Karon)

Cutting Contest (Conner Kelly, Corrine Karon)

November 3rd 10am- 9pm

Tap Classes All Levels

Tap Talk Part 2 (Corrine Karon)

Master Class with Special Guest Nicole Billow

Class Showcase (PTF Faculty and Students) With Special Showcase from Nicole Billow

Philly Tap Fest

November 1st, 2nd and 3rd 2024

Community Education Center (CEC)

3500 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia PA

www.phillytapfest.org

Instagram and Facebook @phillytapfest

