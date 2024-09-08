Philly Hoofers Unify in the First Annual PHILLY TAP FEST

The festival will be held November 1-3, 2024.
A new generation of tap dancers now carries the torch of traditional and innovative Philly Tap inspired by the legacy of LaVaughn Robinson. The annual Philly Tap Fest will be held November 1-3, 2024 at the Community Education Center (CEC). For more information visit www.phillytapfest.org
The faculty includes Robert Burden, Manny Chacon, Karen Cleighton, Mr. Taptastic (Brian Davis), Rochelle Haynes, Conner Kelly, Corinne Karon, Kathryn Schweingruber, Arthur Leo Taylor, Tim Yue, with Special Guest Nicole Billow
November 1st 7pm - 10pm
Opening Reception and Jam Session
Featuring Mr. Taptastic, Conner Kelly and the return of Philadelphia's own Tap Team II
November 2nd 10am - 9pm
Philadelphia Historic Tap Walk (Location Broad St and South St) (Robert Burden)
Tap Classes all levels (PTF Faculty)
Tap Talk Part 1 (Corinne Karon)
Cutting Contest (Conner Kelly, Corrine Karon)
November 3rd 10am- 9pm
Tap Classes All Levels
Tap Talk Part 2 (Corrine Karon)
Master Class with Special Guest Nicole Billow
Class Showcase (PTF Faculty and Students) With Special Showcase from Nicole Billow
November 1st, 2nd and 3rd 2024
Community Education Center (CEC)
3500 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia PA
Instagram and Facebook @phillytapfest
Videos