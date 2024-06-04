Muhlenberg College Commits to Helping Displaced UArts Students

University of the Arts suddenly announced that it will close on June 7.
Following the sudden closure of the University of the Arts in Philadelphia on Friday, Muhlenberg College is offering a pathway to welcome UArts students to their Allentown campus.
The College is consistently among the top-ranked performing arts programs in the country and offers a streamlined process for admissions and transferring credits, financial aid and talent grants, comprehensive academic and career advising, and a coaching program that pairs every first-year student with a personalized team to maximize their potential.
Muhlenberg provides outstanding opportunities to students with a passionate commitment to the performing arts and a full range of creative and academic interests. The College offers a extensive array of creative, performance and exhibition opportunities in theatre, dance, creative writing, filmmaking, music and studio art.
The College consistently ranks among the top performing arts programs in the nation. The Princeton Review ranked Muhlenberg No. 2 on its Best College Theatre list this year, and Niche named Muhlenberg No. 4 on its state-wide Best Colleges for Performing Arts list.
Located in the Lehigh Valley, a burgeoning arts community and one of the nation’s fastest-growing metro areas, Muhlenberg is also about an hour from Philadelphia and two hours from New York City. This prime location offers students frequent opportunities to attend live performances and exhibitions, as well as work with guest artists locally and beyond.
Photo Credit: Gaylor Photography
Videos