Muhlenberg College Commits to Helping Displaced UArts Students

Following the sudden closure of the University of the Arts in Philadelphia on Friday, Muhlenberg College is offering a pathway to welcome UArts students to their Allentown campus.

For students planning to attend UArts as a first-year student in Fall 2024, Muhlenberg has opened an additional 10 seats in their first year class specifically for UArts students.



in Fall 2024, Muhlenberg has opened an additional 10 seats in their first year class specifically for UArts students. The transfer application process is still open , and Muhlenberg's Admissions Office staff will walks students through the process of transferring credits from UArts to Muhlenberg.



, and Muhlenberg's Admissions Office staff will walks students through the process of transferring credits from UArts to Muhlenberg. Muhlenberg will guarantee Talent Scholarships in dance and theatre, worth $2,000 a year, to students accepted to UArts. That's over and above student financial aid and merit-based offers.

The College is consistently among the top-ranked performing arts programs in the country and offers a streamlined process for admissions and transferring credits, financial aid and talent grants, comprehensive academic and career advising, and a coaching program that pairs every first-year student with a personalized team to maximize their potential.

Muhlenberg provides outstanding opportunities to students with a passionate commitment to the performing arts and a full range of creative and academic interests. The College offers a extensive array of creative, performance and exhibition opportunities in theatre, dance, creative writing, filmmaking, music and studio art.

The College consistently ranks among the top performing arts programs in the nation. The Princeton Review ranked Muhlenberg No. 2 on its Best College Theatre list this year, and Niche named Muhlenberg No. 4 on its state-wide Best Colleges for Performing Arts list.

Located in the Lehigh Valley, a burgeoning arts community and one of the nation’s fastest-growing metro areas, Muhlenberg is also about an hour from Philadelphia and two hours from New York City. This prime location offers students frequent opportunities to attend live performances and exhibitions, as well as work with guest artists locally and beyond.

Students and families can learn more and apply here: Muhlenberg Welcomes UArts Students

Photo Credit: Gaylor Photography

