LE CORSAIRE to be Presented as Philadelphia Ballet's 2024/25 Season Opener

Philadelphia Ballet will open its 2024-2025 season with Le Corsaire, a beloved masterpiece of the classical ballet repertoire. The production will feature seven performances from October 18 through October 26 at the historic Academy of Music. Tickets begin at $25 and are available for purchase online.

Choreographed by The Ruth and A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director Angel Corella, after the legendary work of Marius Petipa, Le Corsaire blends heart-stopping athleticism and dramatic pathos in a swashbuckling tale of love, betrayal and adventure. Set to a vibrant score composed by Adolphe Adam, this ballet is inspired by the epic verse of Lord Byron and promises a thrilling experience for audiences.

Le Corsaire also marks a full-circle moment for Corella, who is currently celebrating his 10-year anniversary with Philadelphia Ballet, as he performed several of Le Corsaire's leading roles including Conrad and Ali while with American Ballet Theatre.

"We are excited to open our season with this dynamic production of Le Corsaire, a ballet that has everything—romance, intrigue and extraordinary physicality,” said Angel Corella, The Ruth and A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director. “This performance not only celebrates the technical prowess of our dancers but also engages the audience in a breathtaking narrative that combines the best of ballet and storytelling.”

Performance Schedule:

Friday, October 18 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 19 – 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 20 – 2:00 PM

Thursday, October 24 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 26 – 7:30 PM

The performance runtime is 1 hour and 56 minutes, including intermission. Audiences should be advised that Le Corsaire contains theatrical effects, including haze, strobe lighting and onstage gunshots.

“As we continue our two-year celebration of the company's founding in 1963 by Barbara Weisberger, Le Corsaire represents both our commitment to honoring the classical ballet tradition and our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what ballet can be,” said Shelly Power, The Dr. Carolyn Newsom Executive Director. “We invite the community to join us for this dynamic performance, which sets the stage for an unforgettable season ahead.”

Philadelphia Ballet is also hosting a 60th Anniversary Gala Performance on Friday, October 25. This one-night-only presentation will feature a diverse selection of ballet excerpts from the Company's most cherished performances, ranging from classical to contemporary works, performed by Philadelphia Ballet's extraordinary dancers. The 60th Anniversary Gala Performance will be a journey through six decades of ballet history, showcasing the talent and versatility of the Company's dancers in works by some of the greatest choreographers, including Angel Corella, George Balanchine, Christopher Wheeldon and Juliano Nunes.

For more information on Le Corsaire, 60th Anniversary Gala Performance and the rest of the 2024/2025 Philadelphia Ballet season, please visit philadelphiaballet.org.

Photo credit: Alexander Iziliaev

Comments