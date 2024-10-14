Immersive Candlelight Holiday Concert ILLUMINATION Returns To Lancaster's Prima Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prima Theatre's annual elevated holiday experience, ILLUMINATION, an immersive candlelight holiday concert, has announced its return to Lancaster for 2024. The musical event, which is quickly becoming a holiday tradition across the greater Delaware Valley, will play a limited engagement, November 22-December 22, 2024, at 941 Wheatland Ave, Lancaster, PA.

"Whether you are 5 or 105, our ILLUMINATION concert is an inspiring event for everyone looking for a premiere holiday experience," said Mitch Nugent, Founding Executive Producer of Prima Theatre. "We encourage you to bring your loved ones to enjoy this professional, enchanting show in Lancaster City's charming West Side. With free parking and easy accessibility to the city's incredible culinary establishments, a trip to Prima Theatre's ILLUMINATION is a perfect family outing."

ILLUMINATION is an immersive candlelight concert that puts audience members right in the middle of the magic. As soon as guests walk in the theater, they will bask in the radiant ambiance of candlelight in the 360-degree arena playing area. Encircled by seating on all sides, a grand piano will command the center stage, complemented by a talented ensemble of musicians and vocalists. There will be new twists on familiar carols and songs presented throughout the 80 minute experience.

The cast of 2024's ILLUMINATION concert includes Karisa Fulmer, Gabbi Mack, Ali Murphy, and Aaron Pottenger. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Comments