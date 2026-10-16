Cavanaugh's River Deck Transforms Into Haunted Pier for Halloween

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Cavanaugh's River Deck has been transformed into the Haunted Pier for October for Spooky Season.

The decades-old haunt for generations of Philadelphians is back with over-the-top-decorations, giant skeletons, moving antitronics, flying ghosts, themed drinks and hearty fall food additions from the kitchen.

For programming, look for a full line-up of October events, including Eagles Tailgate., Mug Nights, Island Vibes, DJ's, dance parties and more. Haunted Pier at Cav's River Deck is open Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturday and Sundays, 7:00pm to 2:00am through November 1st.

THE "LEGEND" OF HAUNTED PIER

Before Cavanaugh's River Deck became a place for summer sunsets and city views, the Delaware River was alive with ships that carried coal, goods, and secrets through the fog.

On a stormy night in the 1800s, years before the Reading Railroad and the Philadelphia Transatlantic Line, The Red October set sail from where Penn's Landing sits today. It was loaded with barrels bound for upriver towns. Witnesses swore they saw its red lanterns vanish beneath the waves, just offshore where the River Deck now sits. No survivors, no wreckage, nothing but memories of what the river claimed.

Since that night, strange things have been reported on this stretch of the Delaware. Bartenders closing late swear they've heard boots stomping across the deck when no one was there. Guests leaning over the rail claim to see glowing red lights drifting just beneath the water. And every October, when the fog rolls thick and baseball fever grips the city, locals say the lost ship re-emerges way off in the distance between the River Deck and the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, its ghostly crew lured by laughter, music and the promise of one more drink.

This year, while sports saw Red October get cut short, the legend and red glow in the water returns. Cavanaugh's River Deck has transformed into Philadelphia's first Haunted Pier and theme pop-up bar where the spirit of The Red October drifts back from the depths. Step on those wooden planks if you dare, but keep an eye on the water.

Some say if you raise a glass at midnight you'll feel the chill of the river and hear the faint cry of the crew whispering, “No storm can sink the Fightins. Forever Red October.”— Legend of the Delaware

THEMED DRINKS

Vampire Punch - Tito's, Cran, Soda, Splash of Lime

Witch's Brew - Espolon Blanco, Melon liquor, soda, lemon

Zombie Fizz - Orange Vodka with Grenadine and Sprite

Ghostly Lemonade - Wild Turkish American Honey Whiskey with lemonade and soda

Dark and Spooky - Captain Morgan's Spiced Rum, Ginger Beer and Splash of lime

Black Widow Mocktail - Coke, Grenadine and Lime

FALL HEARTY MENU ADDITIONS

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup with American and Cheddar on Texas Toast

Chili and Chips with bowl of chili, shredded cheese and tortilla chips

Open-Face Grilled Cheese with American and Cheddar on Texas Toast with Tomato and Bacon, with French Fries

Candied Bacon Stripps with brown-sugar and cimmanon topped bacon strips

Sweet Potato Fries with waffle fries with maple-chantilly cream

Chili Cheese Dogs with chili and shredded cheese with French Fries

Candied Apples and Cracker Jacks

SPECIAL EVENTS

Saturday, October 17, 2026 -

DJ EDDIE ROSS | DOORS 9pm-2am| Birthday, Bachelorette, Open Bar Party - Book it here!

Saturday, October 18, 2026 -

GO BIRDS TAILGATE PARTY | Eagles VS Panthers | $25 (3) hour open bar + buffet | noon till halftime | doors at noon, kick-off at 1pm | TICKETS HERE!

Sunday, October 18, 2026 -

ISLAND VIBES | HOSTED BY ROGER CULTURE + PARTY ALLIANCE CREW | Doors 7pm, Free Before 8pm | TEXT 215.512.4188 FOR MORE INFO | More Info Here

Wednesday, October 21, 2026 -

CRD Legendary Mug Night! 9pm-2am | $5 mugs + $3 refills From 9pm till 12aM | Weekly Rotating DJs…Teddy Canvas

Friday, October 23, 2026 -

Perreo Maldito Philadelphia | Halloween Reggaeton Party | Hosted by Latin Vibes Group| More Info + Tickets HERE!

Saturday, October 24, 2026 -

DOORS 9pm-2am| Birthday, Bachelorette, Open Bar Party - Book it here!

Sunday, October 25, 2026 -

ISLAND VIBES | HOSTED BY ROGER CULTURE + PARTY ALLIANCE CREW | Doors 7pm, Free Before 8pm | TEXT 215.512.4188 FOR MORE INFO | More Info Here

Wednesday, October 28, 2026 -

CRD Legendary Mug Night! 9pm-2am | $5 mugs + $3 refills From 9pm till 12aM | Weekly Rotating DJs…on the dl dj's

Friday, October 30, 2026 -

$5 Dolla' Fridays | 9pm-2am | $5 Cover or bring your Wednesday Mug Night Mug, Get in FREE + $3 select fills + $5 select drink specials till 12am | TOP DJ's in Rotation…DJ Eddie Ross

Saturday, October 31, 2026 -

Halloween Night on the Haunted Pier | HOSTED by Philly dope events group | more info & tickets here!

DECORATION HIGHLIGHTS

* Look for a brand new bar for spooky season with the haunted forest next to it - elevated DJ and VIP booth overhead and haunted twinkling lights for private parties and a more intimate setting for spooky date night

* Look for animatronic decor throughout including your favorite monsters and other creatures of the night

* Look for giant flying skeleton overhead as you walk the main plank with fog machines and ghostly ghouls flying to and fro

* Take a snapshot with the Monster Mash on the main deck with the Benjamin Franklin Bridge behind you and the giant party chair

* Look for other ghosts, goblins and monsters throughout and surprise at each and every bar, plus cornstalks, pumpkins, fall flowers and more

VIEWS AND VIBES

Cavanaugh's River Deck was the original floating beer garden with stunning views of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. For twenty years, the best seat on the river is to sit at the lower deck bar and sip on your Cherry Crush or Blue Hawaiian while gazing at the Bridge lights. To this day, you can still soak up that iconic summertime scenery from the lower deck.

On top of the lower deck and the main bar on the lower level, the deck also boasts other levels that include a main dance area, stage, multiple side and small bars, and two giant covered spaces for dancing, dinner and private events.

WATERFRONT COMMUNITY

Back in 2007, Co-owner Ken Hutchings told WHYY the secret to success of the waterfront movement was to bring in more activities, more restaurants and more bars to make a community and increase walkability. He wanted to create the village to bring the crowds down but also to keep them down here.

Today, 22 years later, the waterfront boasts dozens of things to do, eat and drink - with Cavanaugh's River Deck nestled in between Rivers Casino, Craft Hall, Dave and Buster's, Cherry Street Pier, Rita's, The Garden, Race Street Pier, Morgan's Pier, Liberty Point, Independence Seaport, Spruce Street Harbor Park and Summer Fest, Chickie's and Pete's, Rope and Anchor, Moshulu, and much more.

Following the pandemic, tourists are back in elevated numbers on the waterfront - and they still want the same things they wanted 22 years ago - just more of them. Cue up another two decades of bucket cocktails, cheesesteaks, fish tacos, fireworks over the water, and yes, a great place for a fun nightof dining and dancing on the Delaware. With the new connector and park set to open in the next two years, Cav's is preparing to welcome generations to come for the next 22 years.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 03 Hrs 54 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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